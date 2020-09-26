Mary K. Gabriel, loving wife, mother and grandmother
OLEAN — Mary K. Gabriel, of 316 S. Fourth St., passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020) following a lengthy illness.
Mary was born on Sept. 2, 1946, in Kufstein, Austria, a daughter of Stefan and Julia Palys Perewiznyk. On March 18, 1967, at St. Joseph’s Church, she married the love of her life and husband of 53 years, Thomas C. Gabriel, who survives.
Mary and her parents moved from Kufstein, Austria to Wayne, Pa. She was a graduate of Radnor Senior High School in Wayne. Mary spoke five languages fluently.
Shortly after her marriage, together with her husband Tom, they opened Gabriel’s Hairstyling and Wig Center at 421 W. State St., in 1967. In 1970, Mary and Tom moved into their new business, The Fashion Bug at 237 N. Union St., where they combined a women’s apparel boutique, a wig shop, a hairstyling salon and Olean’s first tanning rooms.
The Gabriel’s closed the Fashion Bug in 1983, and relocated their hair styling and wig salon at Fourth and West State Street, then later to its current location of 514 W. State St., where she worked until her retirement in 2015. Gabriel Wigs & Hair Goods Center is still being operated by Mary’s husband, Thomas Gabriel.
Along with her loving and devoted husband, Tom, Mary is survived by two loving children, Jennifer (Scott) Gabriel-MacDonald of Carrollton, Texas and Roman T. Gabriel of Olean; a very special and loving granddaughter, Taytem Gabriel; a great-granddaughter, Jai’leighana, who brought much happiness to Mary; a brother-in-law, David Gabriel of Olean; two sisters-in-law, Diane (Richard) Greene of Tyler, Texas and Debbie (James) Zalwsky; many wonderful nieces and nephews; and her best friends, Bill and Sharon Aloi of Liverpool, who created many memorable occasions with trips to Cape Cod and Ongonquit, Maine.
Mary was predeceased by a younger brother, Roman Perewiznyk.
At Mary’s request, there will be no services. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at letroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Olean Food Pantry, 8 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, NY 14760.