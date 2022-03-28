OLEAN — Olean First Baptist Church and the Olean Food Pantry are once again teaming up to offer a Community Easter Dinner to those in need on Easter Sunday, April 17.
Due to ongoing health concerns, there will be no in-church dining during the event. Take-out and deliveries of meals will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Reservations are needed for both take-out and home deliveries and can be made by calling the church before April 8 at 372-5151. Be sure to leave name, address, phone number and how many meals of either turkey or ham dinners are desired.
The annual dinner complements holiday meals put on at St. Stephens Episcopal Church (Thanksgiving dinner) and St. Mary’s Basilica (Christmas dinner). The events provide opportunities for community members to work together and assist those less fortunate or those who may be alone for this most joyous Easter celebration.
The Easter Dinner is also a community-building event that crosses economic, racial, religious and ethnic barriers, presenting opportunities to serve our culturally diverse community. The dinners are “free of charge” with a choice between Ham or Turkey dinners.
Easter Dinner Chairman Sharon P. Anthony said cash donations to help support the event are also appreciated to help defray costs. Checks may be made out to First Baptist Church with a notation of “Easter dinner.” Donations are appreciated by Sunday, April 10 in order to plan and organize needed supplies.
Volunteers are also needed for planning, preparation, serving, clean up and delivery. To volunteer, call the Olean First Baptist Church office at 372-5151.