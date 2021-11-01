Bert R. Dohl
OLEAN — Bert R. Dohl, 88, of 4115 S. Nine Mile Road, entered into peace on Thursday (Oct. 28, 2021) at Olean General Hospital, supported by the loving presence of his family.
Born Aug. 7, 1933, in Olean, he was the son of J. Paul and Alberta Swortwood Dohl. On Dec. 27, 1953 in Walton, he married Janice Wood, who predeceased him in July of 2000.
Bert was a 1950 graduate of Olean High School, and later attended pharmacy school, as well as Fredonia State College. He then studied law at the Albany Law School of Union University, graduating fourth in his class, cum laude, with an LLB, in 1956.
He served three years with the U.S. Air Force, as an officer with the JAG Department, until his discharge in 1960.
He began his lengthy law career in 1960, and in 1966, in Olean, he established a private practice until 1970. He then joined the law firm of Congdon, Congdon & Perreault in Salamanca, and was still an active partner to the present day, as Congdon, Perreault, Dohl and Rickert.
He served on many committees and boards related to law practice, including Southern Tier Legal Services from 1980 to 2004, and Legal Services of Western New York, from 2004 to the present.
Bert was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church, in Olean, where he served in several capacities, including usher, trustee and as a lay leader delegate to the Conference. He held an over 50-year membership in the Olean Lions Club and served as treasurer for many years. He formerly served on the board of directors for the Cattaraugus County Bank. He was also a member of the American Bar Association.
He enjoyed the informal, longtime weekly men’s breakfast with his brothers in Christ, was a St. Bonaventure Bonnies fan through and through, was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and enjoyed following most sports.
He is survived by a brother, Paul Dohl of Boynton Beach, Fla; three children, Cyndi (Mike), Timothy (Sandra) Dohl of Falconer and Christine (Dan) Peace of Huntsburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Shelley (Chad) Greene, Shannon (Gregory) Hayes, Brian (Jeannie) Dohl, Shawn (Megan) Whitmer and Melody (Dan) Overend; great-grandchildren, Seth, Sebastian, Lily, Addy, Max, Levi, Lucas and Samantha, and was looking forward to the birth of his ninth great-grandchild, Ada Ruth; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a stepmother, Helen Dohl; and a sister, Phyllis Ruth Dohl.
The family will be present to receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at Christ United Methodist Church, 633 Linwood Ave., Olean. Full military honors will be accorded at the church beginning at noon. A funeral service will immediately follow at the church. Rev. Chad Sayers, pastor, and Rev. Carrie Wolfe, associate pastor, will co-officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.
The use of a mask will be required for attendance in the church.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Olean Lions Club, PO Box 2, Olean, NY 14760.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.