NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday Western New York is expected to enter Phase 2 of reopening Tuesday following a review of regional data by public health experts.

The governor also announced the lowest rate of positive test results since the pandemic began. The state performed 50,000 tests Sunday with less than 2% returning positive.

"If you take a step back, what we have done with this virus is a really amazing accomplishment, and it was all done by the people of this state," Cuomo said during his daily press briefing in New York. "Nineteen million people did what they never did before — they responded with a level of determination and discipline that I was amazed with."

A total of 54 people in the state died due to the virus on Sunday, down slightly from 56 the day before. But the decline is much steeper when considering the peak of single-day deaths at 800 on April 14.

"Remember where we were," Cuomo said. "We had 800 people die in one day — we had the worst situation in the United States of America. At one point we had the worst situation on the globe, but we are now reopening in 50 days."

Syracuse.com reported new deaths fell below 500 on April 22, below 400 on April 29, below 300 on May 3 and below 200 on May 10 for the first time in weeks. The last time there were more than 100 deaths in one day was May 23.

The statewide death toll is now at least 23,959. The total was less than 1,000 in late March.

The three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in New York stayed below 200 again on Sunday for the sixth day in a row.

The average peaked at more than 2,000 over multiple days in late March and early April. It was over 3,000 on several days.

Total hospitalizations due to the virus also fell on Sunday and the net change in intubations was negative, as it has been for weeks.

Sunday was the first day of less than 1,000 positive tests since early March, he added.

The state has been seeing low levels of new tests for several weeks, even as the total number of tests has increased.

New York now has 371,711 confirmed cases of the virus, including the 941 new cases from Sunday.

Phase 2 reopenings include offices; real estate; “essential” in-store retail; retail rental, repair and cleaning; commercial building management; hair salons and barber shops.

Barber shops and salons, upon reopening, will not yet be able to deliver the full range of services they traditionally offer. The cutting, coloring and styling of hair is permitted. Beard trimming, however, is not. Nor are nose hair trimming, facials, manicures and pedicures, makeup application, threading, tweezing or waxing.

Nail salons and tattoo parlors are not covered in the barber and salon guidelines put out by the state.