BRADFORD, Pa. — A week after patient visitation at Olean General Hospital was suspended because of the area’s spike in COVID-19 cases, visitation is now suspended at Bradford Regional Medical Center and the Pavilion at BRMC as well.
“Clearly, the virus is in the Bradford community just as it is in Olean,” said Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer for Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates the hospitals. “The predictions of the medical experts are coming true. With the arrival of fall the virus is spreading around the world and here at home.”
Mills said exceptions for visitation will include parent visitation for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.
“We understand the inconvenience issue, especially for residents of the Pavilion, but we will not take chances,” Mills said. “As we said last week, clearly there is a significant portion of the community not taking this seriously.”
He said the absence of masks and social distancing “is everywhere.”
UAHS recently reviewed its preparedness plans for COVID-19, Mills added.
“We have to ensure we are prepared to deal with upticks in patient cases,” he said. “The fact is that COVID is present at most hospitals. It is part of what hospitals everywhere now deal with.”
At OGH and BRMC, hospital visitation is permitted as follows:
• Emergency department — one visitor
• Obstetrics patients (OGH) — one support person
• Pediatrics — one parent or legal guardian at a time (two parents/guardians may alternate)
• Patients at end-of-life — up to two visitors
• Surgical/procedural outpatient — one visitor to accompany patient, receive discharge instructions and transport patient home
The following visitors are not allowed:
• Visitors for in-patients, including COVID-19-positive patients and suspected cases of COVID-19
• Persons with fever or other cold and flu-like symptoms
• Visitors to The Pavilion at BRMC
• Minors under the age of 18 (except in rare situations, approved in advance)
Special situations where a visitor is permitted include patients with intellectual or developmental disabilities, communication barrier, behavioral concerns, significant changes in a patient’s condition or a request for clergy.
UAHS officials said the restrictions are in place for the foreseeable future, but they will be reevaluated when the number of new community cases begins to decrease.