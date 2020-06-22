ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is “seriously considering” a quarantine for out-of-state travelers visiting New York, he said in a series of cable television interviews Monday.

The governor doubled down on the suggestion he first brought up last week, contemplating an isolation period for visitors coming from states where coronavirus cases are on the rise, including Florida and Texas. Cuomo touted New York’s turnaround from the state with the worst infection rate to one of the best in the country and worried aloud that an influx of travelers from other states could harm New York’s progress.

He said he is in talks with Govs. Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut — where coronavirus cases have also fallen in recent weeks — about possible coordinated rules for out-of-state travelers.

”It’s more effective if we act as a regional collaboration, and I’m talking to them about putting in guidelines so we don’t have people coming from these other states,” Cuomo said in an interview on MSNBC.

In a CNN interview minutes later, Cuomo clarified that he would not target specific states, but possibly a general group of those areas “with the highest transmission rate.” The governor had previously criticized other states, including Florida and Rhode Island, that sought to quarantine New Yorkers when the infection rate in New York was at its highest levels.

In March, Florida began requiring New Yorkers to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in the Sunshine State. The same month, Rhode Island also issued a 14-day quarantine order for New York travelers, enforced as authorities stopped cars to question drivers with New York license plates and authorities knocked on doors in search of visitors.

The latter order had caused a massive clash with Cuomo’s office, as the governor threatened to sue Rhode Island for singling out New York. It was later walked back.

”What they were talking about back then was Rhode Island targeting just New Yorkers,” Cuomo said on CNN Monday. “They pull you over by your license plate, which I thought was absurd. Florida did put in a quarantine, which I think was more political than anything else, but now we have a very real problem.”

NY DEATHS FALL TO NEW LOWNew deaths and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in New York remain at low levels.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo posted an update on the latest numbers Monday morning. A total of 10 people in the state died due to the virus on Sunday.

That’s down from a peak of 800 on April 14 and continues the overall downward trend of new deaths in recent weeks. The last time there were more than 50 new deaths in a day was June 9.

The statewide death toll is now 24,739.

Total hospitalizations due to the virus fell to 1,122, down from 1,142 the day before. Hospitalizations peaked at more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.

A total of 330 people remain in intensive care units. That’s down two.

New York now has 388,488 confirmed cases of the virus. A total of 56,780 tests were performed yesterday and 552 were positive, giving a positive rate of .97%.

That’s consistent with recent days when the state has routinely been seeing a positive percentage rate of less than one.

Cuomo also announced Monday that the Mid-Hudson Valley region can enter phase three of the state’s reopening plan Tuesday. Long Island is on track to enter phase three Wednesday.

Cuomo ended his daily coronavirus briefings on Friday after 111 days.