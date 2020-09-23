For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, local unemployment rates have dropped back into the single digits.

The state Department of Labor reported Tuesday that Cattaraugus County saw an unemployment rate of 9.8% in August, while Allegany County saw a 9% rate.

In Cattaraugus County, the rate dropped from 13.1% in July after peaking at 17.6% in April. By comparison, the unemployment rate was 4.7% in August 2019.

The number of employed rose by about 400 to 31,000 -- the highest since March — while the number of unemployed fell by 1,200 to 3,400 — the lowest since March.

In Allegany County, the rate fell more than 3 points since July. Unemployment due to the pandemic peaked at 13.2% in April. The unemployment rate before the pandemic was 6.3%, while the rate in August 2019 was 5.1%.

The number of employed rose by 200 to 17,100, while the number of unemployed fell by 600 to 1,700.

Unemployment for the five-county Western New York region dropped to 10.6%, down from almost 14% in July. Unemployment in the region peaked at 18.7% in April.

The rate for the region was anchored on its northern end. Erie County reported a 10.8% rate, while Niagara County reported 10.9%. Meanwhile, Chautauqua County reported 9.5%.

New York state reported a drop to 12.6% from a pandemic-high 16% reported in July. By comparison, the August 2019 rate was 4.1%.

New York City led regions across the state again with a 16.3% unemployment rate, down from 20.1% reported in July.

The county with the highest unemployment rate was Bronx County, with a rate of 21.1% -- the only county over 20%. Another 17 counties reported rates between 10% and 20%, while 10 counties reported rates below 8%. The county with the lowest unemployment rate was Hamilton County, with 5.5% reported.

Nationally, the unemployment rate is 8.4%, down from 10.2% in August. Unemployment rates were lower in August in 41 states, higher in 2 states, and stable in 7 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

New York is tied with Hawaii for the fourth-highest unemployment rate. The highest rate in August was reported in Nevada, at 13.2%. The state with the lowest rate was Nebraska, with a rate of 4%.