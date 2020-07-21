A survey of more than 500 New York farmers found nearly two-thirds had been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

New York State Farm Bureau President David Fisher said the responses indicated 28% of respondents found the impact very negative and 37% found it negative.

Another 30% hadn’t been impacted negatively or positively by COVID-19, while 8% said the impact has been positive or very positive.

Farm Bureau officials conducted a Zoom press conference on Tuesday with a half-dozen farmers from across the state, who described how the challenges of coronavirus had affected their agricultural operations.

Jeff Williams, Farm Bureau public policy director, said the survey also showed 35% of farmers had markets 43% had disrupted and lost sales.

With almost half of New York farm sales going to institutional sales — restaurants and schools — that has been where the most impact has been felt, Williams said.

Another bad sign is the number of farmers who will have to reduce purchases from local service providers — about 47%. The survey showed 53% do not plan to reduce local purchases.

Another good point from the survey was that 84% of farmers said they train their employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Williams observed.

The most concerning finding of the survey was that nearly half of farmers had mental health concerns. Ten percent were very concerned and 36% were somewhat concerned. The remaining respondents were 38% not concerned and 17% were neutral on the question.

Fisher, a Madrid dairy farmer, said farming was extremely stressful before the pandemic. Farmers need support in many ways, and mental health is just another example, he said.

Farming has always been tough, Fisher said. Farmers have always been supporters of other farmers and their communities.

“You are not alone out there," he said. "There is nothing wrong with communicating your feelings.”

Videos of farmers dumping milk back in March and April were of the first images that depicted the impact of coronavirus on some dairy farmers. Without restaurants and schools, a big part of the milk market dried up. Then, as supply chain disruptions echoed through the market, milk shortages began occurring in supermarkets.

Kim Skellie, a Wayne County dairy farmer with 1,850 cows, said there’s been about a 10% drop in demand for milk which cooperatives have mostly adjusted to by buying slightly less milk.

As far as COVID-19 procedures, Skellie said there are more cleaning procedures and increased distance between employees.

“We use face masks, especially when in vehicles,” he added.

A Niagara County fruit tree farmer, Jim Bittner, said his workers can work far apart outside.

“We are doing everything we can to minimize” the spread of coronavirus. He said he expects employees to take it seriously both on the farm and at home. Worker training, he said, has moved to smartphones instead of watching a video in a room.

Bittnber said Cornell University videos have helped be prepared for new challenges posed by COVID-19. A wholesale business, he said, it’s difficult to shift resources for a retail outlet like many other farms have done.

An Ulster County fruit tree farmer, Sara Dressel-Nichols, said their farm had an existing retail outlet where business has skyrocketed because of the support of local residents.

Fisher said that with farming comes unpredictability. Not only are farmers across the state fighting coronavirus, they are fighting low milk prices, excessive heat and drought conditions and shifting markets. He said he was not aware of any continuing milk dumping.

Many dairy farmers were hoping for increased demand for milk if schools reopen in the fall. That is far from certain. “We’ll know more in a couple of weeks,” Skellie said.

What about milk prices?

Fisher said before the pandemic milk prices were in the $18 per hundredweight range. Since then, they have dropped as low as $12.

“The prices are back up, very strong,” he said. “What we are receiving is not up that much.”

The demand for cheese is up and hopefully things will improve as other states reopen and New York farmers help fill that demand.

Fisher said that while some farmers have used some of the COVID-19 relief funds including CARES, other farming interests did not get similar help. “I want help for every aspect of agriculture,” he told those participating in the Zoom conference.