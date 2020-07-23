OLEAN — Two additional Cattaraugus County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the total to 117.

The county Health Department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload is now seven as there are 106 residents who have recovered.

The 116th confirmed case is a male resident who lives in the northeast corner of the county, said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins. The man reported no significant travel history or any direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person.

“He developed fatigue and diarrhea, and was tested for COVID-19 on July 19th,” Watkins said. “His test results on Wednesday indicated that he was positive for the virus.”

The 117th confirmed case is a male resident who lives in the southeast corner of the county, who reported no significant travel history or any direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person.

The man developed a mild congestion and was tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and his test results the next day indicated that he was positive for the virus.

“The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with, and the places that they have visited,” Watkins said.

Any resident experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider.

Any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.

Watkins reminded residents to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands. Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.