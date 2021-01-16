OLEAN — With thousands of Cattaraugus County residents in priority groups eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, many people seeking an appointment are clicking away at the state’s website disappointed.

New York State’s “Am I Eligible” site first determines whether an applicant is eligible, then shows a list of sites — most of which had no vaccination slots available.

While the State Department of Health’s mass vaccination site at UB showed slots were available, clicking on the link displayed a message: “Due to high volume, this site is temporarily unavailable. Please be patient and try again later.” Subsequent clicks yielded the message: “No appointments available.”

Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins, who has expressed frustration in the lack of supply of vaccine in this county and other rural areas, said on Thursday that the county health department would take names of eligible individuals for a waiting list.

Olean General Hospital continues to vaccine healthcare workers and other individuals in group 1-A.

The county continues to receive vaccine from the Western New York Coronavirus HUB to run a clinic at the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College in Olean.

Watkins says some of that supply is reallocated from other Western New York locations that cannot get as much vaccine into arms as quickly as the state requires. The JCC clinic has vaccinated as many as 100 in a day.

Watkins said plans for a second clinic at a site in the northern part of the county next week are on hold until additional COVID-19 vaccine is allocated to the county.

Watkins said county health staff are telling callers “the supply of vaccine is limited, please be patient, as soon as vaccine is available, we will place them on the schedule to get vaccinated.

The Health Department has started a wait list for those wanting to get vaccinated, Watkins said. “Starting Tuesday, we will open up a COVID-19 vaccine hotline/call center, (716) 701-3777 that will take calls and add people to a wait list and assist residents who do not have a computer to complete the registration forms for a vaccine,” Watkins said.

The state Department of Health will open 13 vaccine sites next week, Watkins said.

“They are now directing anyone who qualifies for a COVID-19 vaccine to those 13 sites, not to sites that may be in their local jurisdiction,” he said.

The three closest sites are at the UB South Campus in Buffalo, the Rochester Dome Arena and the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

“We are concerned that vaccine that was originally approved for our county, may get reallocated to one of these 13 sites,” Watkins said. “We may get allocated even fewer doses than what we had anticipated.”

It will be several months before those in groups 1-A and 1-B are vaccinated unless more vaccine becomes available here soon, Watkins said. The county had initially planned to establish five points of distribution for the COVID-19 vaccination effort — including two in the hardest hit region, the southeast part of the county.

Watkins said other county health officials in the state are telling him, “There must be a better way to administer vaccines. Residents are frustrated and disappointed, and rightly so.”

Three pharmacies in the county — Rite-Aid locations in Olean and Salamanca, and Tops in Olean — “were inundated with calls for appointments to get the vaccine,” Watkins said. “They had very limited supplies of 100 doses each.” They have been administered.

In his daily COVID-19 briefing Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York, which has been getting 300,000 doses of vaccine a week, would only get 250,000 doses next week.

New York has administered 731,000 first doses of the vaccine, or 74% of the vaccine it was allotted and another 96,000 have received their second dose. “We want to do better,” Cuomo said.

On top of that, Cuomo, who had been heartened by the federal government’s decision to release all its vaccine for use as quickly as possible, learned that there really wasn’t a supply held back by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Cuomo also admitted to having gone to the companies manufacturing the vaccine, including Pfizer, which is headquartered in New York, to ask if additional doses could be purchased. The answer was the vaccine distribution program is operated by the federal government.

Cuomo said that with the addition of people age 65 and older and those with underlying conditions brought the number of New Yorkers eligible to receive the vaccine to around 15 million. “It’s easier to make a list of who is not eligible,” he added. The Centers For Disease Control has recommended opening up vaccinations to more groups without making more vaccine available, the governor said.