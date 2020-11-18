It will be a Thanksgiving like we haven’t seen in generations. Families will find it much harder — for some perhaps impossible — to get together for what is such an important and joyous holiday for visiting and reconnecting.
Traditions of meeting in homes with large groups of family and friends, over sumptuous feasts, will no doubt be curtailed, as the state has asked that gatherings be kept at a minimum because of the surging coronavirus. Many relatives who perhaps normally would have boarded planes or hit the highways to be home for Thanksgiving will stay home.
Grandparents and parents throughout the area, the state and the nation will have to make do with phone calls and face chats.
At the same time, there are families in the area who are coping with loss of a loved one to COVID-19 — as well as families coping with lost incomes or the worry over someone who perhaps is struggling with the disease.
Nevertheless, through all the inconvenience, sacrifice and even heartache that the pandemic had wrung from us, we still have reasons to be thankful. Despite hardships and loss, Americans have always sought for and found the good in their lives — and we suspect this trying episode in our history is no different.
With that in mind, we hope that readers and folks in the community will share some of their thoughts of hope and thankfulness with us in the next few days. And, if it’s OK with you, we’d like to share those messages in next Wednesday’s edition, perhaps as a way to uplift a spirit or two on the eve of Thanksgiving.
Please send “What I am thankful for” to jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com. Email will work best, but if you move fast you may send your note via the post office to State & Union, 639 Norton Drive, Olean, N.Y., 14760 or even drop something off at the front desk of the Times Herald business office. We have to have it no later than noon on Monday.
Please keep your message to about 150 words (not a hard and fast rule) and we’d really appreciate it if you’d include your name and town. As mentioned, we’re hoping to share submissions in next Wednesday’s edition.