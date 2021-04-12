BELMONT — Another death related to COVID-19 was reported in Allegany County on Monday as 20 new cases were reported over the weekend.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 cases were recorded Monday, bringing the total to date to 3,178. No new cases were reported Saturday, and 16 cases were reported Sunday. Allegany County officials do not update their online statistics page on weekends or when offices are closed for holidays.

To date, 3,060 people have recovered from the disease, while 83 deaths of county residents have been reported by the state Department of Health. Officials also report 55 deaths taking place within the county.

County officials also reported that 194 people were actively quarantined or isolated on Monday, down from almost 250 last week.

A rapid testing clinic for up to 50 people is set for April 14 at the former Kmart location in Wellsville. For more information about COVID-19 or for those without internet access to register for a test, call the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250 press option #4 or email healthinfo@alleganyco.com.

VACCINATIONS ALSO increased over the weekend.

State health officials reported 13,056 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine — 28.1% of all county residents, despite no vaccine being available for those under age 16, who make up about a fifth of the county’s population. That was an increase of 621 residents since Thursday. Officials also reported that of those who have received vaccine doses, 9,029 are now fully vaccinated — 19.4% of all residents.

UNRELATED TO COVID-19, county health officials reported they are continuing their work to battle another virus — rabies.

The county will host a drive-through rabies pet vaccination clinic on Saturday at the Genesee Valley Central School District bus garage in Belmont. The clinic is only available for dogs, cats and ferrets at least three months old, and is only open to New York residents.

Pre-registration is required by Thursday at https://tinyurl.com/Rabies0417, or by calling the health department at (585) 268-9263 or (585) 268-9266.