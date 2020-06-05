OLEAN — Some area restaurants reopened Thursday with limited outdoor seating for dining under Phase 2 guidelines announced the day before by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Indoor seating at restaurants with modifications to emphasize social distancing and other state recommendations will start in phase three, which is less than two weeks away.

At Olean’s Tasta Pizza, 1521 W. State St., picnic tables were set out. When you go inside to order your pizza, wings, sub or other food, you’ll see a large sneeze guard in place around the cash register. Employees are also masked.

Sharon Mikolajczyk of Allegany and Chris Burton of Hinsdale had snagged a picnic table and a couple of specials — pizza and drinks.

“We haven’t seen each other in six months,” Burton said.

Mikolajczyk is a snowbird, spending winters in Florida. She returned recently in this coronavirus pandemic.

When they heard restaurants would reopen Thursday with outdoor seating, they settled on Tasta Pizza.

“Everybody should put out tables,” Burton said under sunny skies. “Everybody’s pretty anxious to get out again,” she smiled.

At the counter indoors, co-owner William Hendrickson welcomed the next step toward reopening. The pizza shop has been selling take-out and delivery since March 17.

Hendrickson said Tasta Pizza is looking forward to Phase 3 when the dining room can reopen with some modifications. “Hopefully, it’ll reopen by the 16th,” he said. “We’re ready.”

At Angee’s Restaurant on North Union Street, Jean Smith and Cindy Hinz, both of Portville, were two of the first diners at the outdoor patio. They were enjoying the sunshine and social atmosphere of the café, whose common wall with the restaurant has been newly painted a deep rich red and newly signed.

Olean Mayor Bill Aiello and his wife were also at Angee’s enjoying the weather and their lunch.

“Isn’t this fantastic?” asked Patty Aiello. “It’s nice to be able to come to one of the local restaurants and enjoy a meal again.”

The mayor agreed, saying that it was nice to see people out again and “getting this moving in the city again … the normalcy in our community.” He expressed his appreciation of the support that local businesses, including restaurants, have gotten from the community while under stay-at-home orders.

Anthony Fratercangelo, owner of Angee’s, was happy to be at least partially open again.

“It’s just a happy day for us,” he said. “Doing what we do best, serving people. … People may be leery and it will take a while to get back to where we were … it’s been a long two-and-a-half months.”

RAFI’s PLATTER co-owner Amber Rafi-Sultan said that the restaurant was just getting things together Wednesday afternoon for a late opening at 4 p.m.

“We’re doing our prepping, making our food, so we can be open for business,” she said. “Thank goodness for the weather and thank goodness we’re open … since we got that (notice) we’ve been going nonstop.”

In an effort to keep as many employees working as possible, they helped out the business community’s effort to help local essential workers.

“When we were first closed, we were able to donate meals to Olean General Hospital, the Warming House, The Genesis House, the Motherhouse,” Rafi-Sultan said. While Rafi’s Platter has been open for takeout at curbside, the restaurant is mainly known for its onsite dining.

Rafi’s Platter’s outdoor patio can accommodate about 50 diners while maintaining social distancing, about half its usual capacity.

BEEF ‘N’ BARREL on North Union will remain take-out only for now.

“We just feel like, obviously with everything going on, we’re all progressing,” said Mike McAfee, co-owner. “We want to concentrate internally.”

He’s hoping for Phase 3 to be announced within the next two weeks that will allow for indoor dining.

As for outdoor dining, McAfee said they’d be getting to it eventually this summer, but they “really want to be ready inside” for the influx of customers they’ll soon be expecting at the popular Olean restaurant.

At the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, Director Crystal Abers said her office has been fielding calls from restaurants about requirements for reopening with outside seating.

She said the office directs callers to the Forward.ny.gov website for templates on how to reopen various businesses as well to affirm they completed the work prior to reopening. The affirmation must be printed out and posted in the business.

Abers said her staff has been working to update which businesses are open and with what hours. Retail reopened earlier this week with limits on capacity. It had been limited to curbside delivery.

A list of restaurants with take out, delivery, and now outdoor seating is on the county website at cattco.org under the Economic Development tab.

“Businesses have been very proactive,” Abers said.

In Phase 3, restaurants and food services will be able to offer indoor seating, Abers said. “If the metrics meet the requirements the restaurants could open in phase 3. They will need to have completed renovations and upgrades.”

New York State has loans available for small businesses to help with renovations, Abers said.

“It’s been a good week,” she said. “First it was dentists reopening, then we got Phase 2 news on Tuesday and the word on outside seating at restaurants on Wednesday.”

Any businessmen or individuals with questions about reopening should call the Economic Development, Planning and Tourism office at 938-2310, Abers said.