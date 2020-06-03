OLEAN — Confusion on whether COVID-19 tests are required of stylists at beauty salons may have led to some shops opening this week while others remained closed.

Earlier this week, a number of non-essential businesses, including salons in the community, reopened using Phase 2 guidelines issued by the state. According to the Reopening New York, Phase Two Industries Guidelines, under the mandatory screening section for salons and barbershops, it was noted that employees of the shops who have direct contact with customers are required to have COVID-19 tests done every 14 days.

At least one salon in the area, however, reported the business had learned from state officials that COVID tests for salons in the area were recommended, not required, and therefore stylists didn’t take the tests.

Although a spokesperson at Assemblyman Joseph Giglio’s office said the tests are mandatory for stylists in the Olean area, a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Tom Reed wasn’t certain if the tests were indeed mandatory — and didn’t have a definitive answer for the issue as of Wednesday.

At Pure Salon of Olean on West State Street, owner Gannon Roberts-Creed said the shop reopened this week but noted the endeavor has “been very trying” because of the confusion over what is required. He said his stylists did take the COVID tests.

“We have such an influx of guests who want to come in and we have over 150 appointments that we still need to call and reschedule,” Roberts-Creed said. “Because of limitations, we can only see about four guests a day per stylist … we can only have about 15 people on the floor at a time, including the guests.”

He noted the salon follows strict guidelines for sanitizing equipment, maintaining social distancing and the requirement of staff and customers to wear masks and have their temperatures checked.

Roberts-Creed said the stylists will repeat COVID tests in two weeks. He said the first round of tests were provided by Cattaraugus County.

In addition, Roberts-Creed said the reopening of the salons not only provide much-needed haircuts for clients, but also provide human interaction for people who have been isolated.

“We strive on human interaction as human beings,” he said. “When you’re confined to your homes, a little bit of interaction, whether it’s a half-hour for a cut or an hour for color, people rely on that. Some people say stylists are therapists.”

He said the shop, which had made face masks for the community during the height of the pandemic, remains focused on ensuring the shop is safe for its clients.

At Supercuts at the Walmart Plaza, manager Heidi Casey said the shop also reopened this week. She believes the COVID-19 tests are recommended, not mandatory.

She also noted that “guidelines” by definition are not mandatory. In fact, guidelines are described as meaning “a general rule, principle, or piece of advice.”

“A lot of it is that everybody is scared,” Casey said. “We’re doing extra cleaning and sanitation procedures, and trying to limit how many people are in the waiting area.”

In addition, every stylist wears a mask and the shop has face shields that are being sent in, and will be available to staff.

“If a stylist isn’t comfortable doing a specific service, they can refuse to do that,” she added.

Casey also advised customers to call ahead, as it is “kind of hit and miss with walk-ins.”

Shops that haven’t reopened yet include WT Hair in Olean, owned by Leo Wolters Tejera and his partner, Elle Tejera. They don’t plan to reopen their salon until mid-June to ensure all the state regulations are followed.

A recorded message at the A Jason Clemons shop in Olean said the business will not reopen until June 15, based on New York state mandates and “the required COVID testing.”

In addition, the message said the shop will begin rescheduling guests next week.