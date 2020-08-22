OLEAN — A new state COVID-19 guideline for bars and restaurants that now prohibits the facilities from offering live music with a cover charge appears to have little impact on several local businesses.

The guideline that was issued this week states patrons can’t buy tickets to see a performance at a bar or restaurant, and bans events with cover charges. In addition, the guideline prohibits the venues from advertising their live entertainment.

At Angee’s Restaurant at 475 N. Union St., owner Anthony Fratercangelo said his business has live entertainment but customers are not charged to come in and hear the music.

“The only thing I can’t do is advertise it,” Fratercangelo explained. “So I can’t put it on my Facebook page and I can’t put it on my Twitter, but I don’t do that anyway because we pretty much just want a dinner crowd.”

That said, he noted the restaurant strictly adheres to safety standards as patrons are required to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and enter through one door and exit another. Customers must also purchase food along with their beverages.

At Union Whiskey at 184 N. Union St., executive chef Aaron Tierson said the new guideline also won’t affect the business.

“We can host live music … we’re just not allowed to promote that we have live music,” he said, noting the business also doesn’t charge for customers to hear the groups. “It’s just something else for (the state) to take more money from us … but we’re doing what we can to survive.”

At Rafi’s Platter, 800 Wayne St., an employee said the restaurant also hosts live music but doesn’t have cover charges for customers.

“We’ve never charged at all,” the employee said. “We’ll still have music but we just won’t advertise it. Ours is more background music, our customers come in more for our food than our music. And people know we usually have (music) on the weekend so we don’t have to advertise it.”

At the Old Library Restaurant, 116 S. Union St., owner Kate DeCerbo said the guideline won’t affect the business as their live entertainment is also provided as background music for dining.

“There’s no cover (charge), it’s just music that we have,” DeCerbo said. “We just have music for our guests to enjoy.

“What (the governor) is trying to eliminate is people congregating for a concert or music show for the primary reason they are there,” she explained. “But here, we’re a restaurant.”

