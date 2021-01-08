OLEAN — Cattaraugus County suffered its deadliest day of COVID-19 on Thursday with the deaths of seven residents.

The county Health Department reported 77 new residents tested positive for the coronavirus. The total number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now 2,888.

The deceased, three women and four men, developed respiratory failure and were unable to overcome their illnesses despite aggressive medical treatment. The women were ages 81, 87 and 93. The men who died were 65, 77, 81 and 86.

Thursday’s positivity was 8.2%. There is a 7-day rolling average of 9.5% and a 14-day average of 9.7%.

There are now 1,782 residents of the southeast corner who have tested positive for COVID-19, 306 in the northwest part of the county, 460 in the northeast and 440 in the southwest. Women now make up 1,662 or 57.5 percent of the total and 1,226 of the cases are men.

There are now 558 active COVID-19 cases, 649 in contact quarantine and 101 in travelers quarantine.

Thursday marked the second day of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Jamestown Community College’s Olean Campus by the county health department in a bid to quicken the rollout of the vaccine for healthcare workers, first responders and others in the 1-A priority group.

Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins said 64 were vaccinated with a first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, 62 on Thursday and 100 are scheduled for today.

“In three to four weeks, we should be able to move on to the 1-B group,” Watkins said.

At the county-owned Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Machias, 87 of the 102 residents and 73 member of the staff were vaccinated by Walgreens pharmacists on Wednesday, according to Kelly Reed, deputy county administrator and acting nursing home administrator. On Monday, residents and some staff of the Pines in Olean will be getting their second shot of vaccine from pharmacists from CVS, Reed said.

Only 20% of the staff at Olean and 65% of the residents were vaccinated three weeks ago in the first round of the vaccine. There will be three clinics at each facility.

Residents are urged to wear a mask out in public places or when spending time with people who do not live in your household. Keep a social distance of six feet from others and wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Stay home if you are sick, even if it is a mild case.

Those wishing to get tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.