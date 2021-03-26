SALAMANCA — More than 1,500 people have been vaccinated at COVID-19 clinics at the Events Center at the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino in the past two months.

The partnership between the Seneca Nation of Indians and Cattaraugus County Health Department that makes the clinics possible was celebrated Thursday.

Seneca Nation Treasurer Rickey Armstrong Sr. and Seneca Gaming president and CEO Kevin Nephew toured the vaccination clinic with Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins.

The large space in the Seneca Allegany Events Center, where residents come to register, get the vaccine and wait after receiving their shot, allows for ample social distancing, Watkins observed. There is ample parking near the entrance. People are in and out in under a half-hour.

Seneca Allegany is one of four sites where the county health department has offered vaccinations, by appointment only. Other sites are the Olean campus of Jamestown Community College, Delevan Firemen’s Training Center and Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds in Little Valley.

Thursday’s vaccine doses were for people who received their first Moderna vaccine at an earlier clinic at Seneca Allegany.

“It is one year into the COVID-19 pandemic and we are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, in the form of the COVID-19 vaccines,” Watkins said. “Important partnerships like the one we enjoy with the Seneca Nation expand our reach. Residents who fall in the prioritization groups set by the New York State Department of Health can register to receive a vaccine.”

The vaccines are proven to be both safe and effective against COVID-19 and are “a gateway for all of us returning life back to some form of normalcy,” Watkins added.

Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels, in a statement, said, “COVID isn’t a Seneca issue, and isn’t a local issue. It is a global issue.”

Getting things back to where we want them takes all people and all communities working together, he said.

“The Seneca Nation is happy to work with our neighbors in Cattaraugus County to keep the vaccination effort moving forward,” Pagels said. “While we are separate governments, our communities and our people are connected. We’re in this together.”

Watkins said 18,402 residents, or 23.9% of the county’s population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 9,903 residents have completed their vaccine series to date.

Native American communities have been among the most impacted by the virus. Federal statistics show that the COVID-related death rate among American Indian and Alaska Native people is nearly twice that of white Americans.

Armstrong said that, for the past year, the Senecas have implemented a widespread response on its Allegany and Cattaraugus territories, including weekly testing events, community PPE distributions, comprehensive health and safety protocols at all Nation facilities and regular outreach and updates to the Seneca people.

The Seneca Nation Health System began receiving vaccine doses from the federal Indian Health Services in January, with approximately 200 doses currently being received each week, Armstrong said.

“To date, more than 2,400 primary doses have been administered and more than 1,500 Nation members will have been fully vaccinated by the end of this week,” he said. “The Nation recently opened up vaccine eligibility to all enrolled Nation members age 18 and older.”

Pagels said the pandemic has held everyone in its grip for the past year. The Seneca community, like so many others, has felt the pain and loss this virus can bring.

“We have been fighting every day to protect our community and our people in every way we can,” he said. “The vaccine is key to winning this battle. I am encouraging everyone to make a vaccine appointment as soon as they are eligible and able to do so.”

Meanwhile, 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cattaraugus County on Thursday. Thirteen of the new cases were men and six were women. There have now been 4,682 county residents diagnosed with the corona virus in the past year. Ninety people — including three members of one Seneca family — have died from COVID-19.

The health department is now following 132 active cases, 592 people in contact quarantine and 60 in travelers quarantine. Nine people remained hospitalized on Thursday.

There were seven new COVID-19 cases in the southeast part of the county, bringing the total number of cases there to 2,644. Six new cases were in the northwest art of the county, which now totals 537; the northeast had four new cases for a total of 783 and the southwest had two new cases for 718.