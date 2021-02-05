Local sales tax receipts were higher in 2020 than they were in 2019, but lower returns statewide, aid cuts and additional tax withholdings continue to affect local budgets.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli reported this week that across the state, counties outside New York City collectively saw sales tax collections decrease by 0.9% compared to the year before.

“This report shows how deeply the COVID-19 pandemic cut into municipal finances,” DiNapoli said. “Local governments depend heavily on sales taxes as a major source of revenue, but as New Yorkers stayed home and bought less in their communities during the pandemic it created significant shortfalls. New York’s localities need federal aid to help get through this crisis.”

Cattaraugus County, however, saw collections of $41 million, up about 2.1% from the $40.15 million collected in 2019. Receipts for December were 17.9% higher than in December 2019 — with $5.08 million in sales tax receipts reported. Receipts for December 2019 were $4.31 million.

Throughout the year, sales tax receipts compared to 2019 saw wild swings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Receipts were down 36.3% in May compared to the previous year, while in September receipts jumped 42% from 2019.

The city of Olean saw similar swings, and also saw higher receipts overall.

The city saw sales tax receipts of $4.4 million, up 1.6% from the $4.33 million collected in 2019. In December, receipts of $565,945 were reported, a 34.6% jump from the $420,000 collected in December 2019. Sales tax receipts jumped 45.9% in September compared to the year before, while sliding 37% in April and 43.1% in May.

The city’s fiscal year runs from June 1 to May 31, with the April and May receipts during the pandemic cutting into gains seen through the rest of the fiscal year.

Salamanca city officials saw tax receipts rise 9.5% — the second-largest percentage gain among cities in the state. In December, receipts rose 63.6%, with $99,535 in receipts reported. Receipts dropped 46.7% in May, compared to the year before, while rising 46.7% in June.

Allegany County saw the largest increase year-over-year of the five counties in Western New York. Tax receipts of $23.59 million were up 5.4% compared to 2019. Receipts of $2.89 million in December were up 10.1% compared to December 2019.

Western New York as a whole saw $1.09 billion in sales tax collections, down 1.3% from 2019. In December, receipts of $127.38 million were reported, a 12.1% increase from December 2019.

Among all counties and cities across the state, local government sales tax collections declined by 10% overall in 2020, or $1.8 billion, compared to the previous year. The decline was steeper than the drop during the Great Recession, when local sales tax collections fell 6% statewide in 2009. New York City was hit hardest, with an 18.7% drop in collections compared to 2019.

Across the state, Delaware County had the largest year-over-year increase at 10.7%, followed by Oswego (10.5%) and Westchester (9.8%) counties.