Salamanca schools to continue learning from home until Jan. 11

SALAMANCA — Students and teachers in the Salamanca City Central School District are to continue remote eLearning at home until Jan. 11.

During the Board of Education meeting Tuesday, the deputy superintendent, Dr. Mark Beehler, said the decision to push back in-school learning a week from Jan. 4 is based on recent COVID-19 trends in the region.

“Cattaraugus County, including our portion of the county, is experiencing the highest incidents of COVID-19 since the virus first entered our region in March,” he said. “Given what the region is now experiencing, we don’t see (Jan. 4) as prudent.”

Beehler said the district will monitor and reevaluate the data between Christmas and New Years Day to see if that date should be pushed back again.

“I realize that this is disappointing to many of our students and staff, but our reopening plan is based on the premise that if we cannot bring students back safely then we won’t bring students back,” he added.

Although most positive COVID-19 cases in the Salamanca area prior to Dec. 1 were of adults, Beehler said there has been a significant increase in positive child cases in recent weeks.

Additionally, each of the school building principals updated the board on how students are doing academically this year. High school principal Chris Siebert said he was concerned after the first 5 weeks with many students failing several classes but each grade has seen a significant improvement since then with additional advisory groups working with students in small groups.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is teach some lifelong skills where we’re teaching them how to do some scheduling with their time and time management which should benefit them and pay off down the road,” he added.

In Seneca Intermediate School, principal Nicole Beaver said they have been doing more to engage students and personalize their learning, noting that in-person learning tends to be better than remote-only teaching. She said the school stays in contact with families regularly to help students who have a tougher time with remote learning.

“To improve some eLearning, we’ve focused on making sure we have set schedules and routines in place and we’re trying to mimic the school day as much as possible to increase our students’ success,” she said.

At Prospect Elementary, principal Gayle Pavone said remote attendance from last spring to this past fall has greatly increased and made a difference in student success. She said they are contacting families regularly and trying to cover a learning gap created from the transition last spring to remote learning.

“It’s a great team effort between everyone to make sure we’re meeting everyone’s needs,” she added. “Just remember, we’re only a phone call away if you need the help with technology or supplies and materials or anything like that.”

District Superintendent Robert Breidenstein said pushing back the date students return to the buildings also means pushing back the winter sports and clubs start dates as well.

“A directive from the section and New York state that low-risk sports would be pushed to Jan. 4,” he said. “If I had to predict today, I’m not sure that Jan. 4 date is going to stick from the most current information we have.”

Breidenstein said the only low-risk sport the district has is bowling. The district’s high-risk sports — basketball, wrestling and cheerleading — has no set start date, he said, but it’s unlikely they will start before the low-risk sports begin.

Concerning extra-curriculars and clubs, Breidenstein said those meetings would have to be held remotely if classes are done remotely. He said as long as they’re not in-person for learning, they will take the same approach for extra-curriculars and clubs to protect everyone’s safety.

“It’s my hope that we get these things running as soon as humanly possible and as safely as possible,” he added.

(Contact Salamanca Press editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com)