SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District stopped in-person learning again this week after announcing eight district employees and one student tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday morning, 24 staff and 34 students are under quarantine per county health department direction, said Superintendent Robert Breidenstein. He said the district learned of the eight positive cases Thursday afternoon.

“Once we started looking at the overlapping circles of potential risk, we decided to close down,” he said. “We’ve done our own contact tracing in addition to the support from the county.”

Of the students and staff either in quarantine or confirmed positive, Briedenstein said most of them are related to three areas: the high school staff, the transportation department and ski club with a couple individuals crossing over.

“We’re not quite sure where the original ground zero contact occurred,” he added. “Where we have been able to contact trace, the adult interactions probably occurred a week and maybe 12 days ago. Other than the school contact as a result of ski club on Tuesday, all of the adult positive cases seem to have originated outside of school.”

Most individuals in these groups were asymptomatic as of Friday morning but some have displayed typical COVID-19 symptoms such headache, aches and pains, fever and fatigue, Breidenstein said. No one was yet hospitalized.

“Hopefully the individuals who are awaiting tests or waiting for the quarantine period to expire will get through that without any symptoms or positive diagnoses,” he said. “And that hopefully will be a positive, ‘good news’ for us that the quarantining helped stop the spread.”

The district will maintain 100% remote instruction through next Friday, Jan. 29, Breidenstein said. District personnel will work remotely with very limited exceptions to provide food service and delivery of instructional materials as necessary, increased cleaning protocols and a select few staff members who have no internet connection at their homes.

“We decided to shut down everything in-person or on campus with the exception of essential critical services to do what we need to,” he said. “I think we needed to be, and rightly were, pretty decisive and acted as soon as the information came to us. It really manifested within about a 90- to 120-minute period Thursday.”

The district will revisit deciding a re-opening day early next week, Breidenstein said, as the quarantine period ends for students and staff and officials consult with the county health department.

“We’ll make a decision probably Tuesday or Wednesday of next week on what, if any, implications will be put into place for the following week,” he explained.

For the time being, any approved club, activity or sport will be paused unless the activity can occur virtually, Breidenstein added.

“Clubs and activities like yearbook and things of that nature can continue virtually, but anything that is required to be in-person for next week will have to be on pause and then we’ll make the decision for the following week,” he said. “We’ll probably take it a week at the time.”

Until then, Breidenstein encouraged everyone to remain vigilant and stressed the importance for everyone to practice proper safety procedures such as hand washing, wearing a mask and social distancing.

(Contact Salamanca Press editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com.)