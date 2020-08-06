SALAMANCA — The wait on how to reopen continues for the Salamanca City Central School District after submitting its plan to the state Education Department last week.

The Board of Education met for its regular meeting Tuesday after previously meeting July 28 to review the district’s proposed plan following weeks of preparation.

On Tuesday, Dr. Mark Beehler, assistant superintendent for academics, gave an update on where the district stands currently and what still needs to be done over the next month, much of which depends on the state’s response expected Friday.

“We know that it meets all the criteria the state is looking for, but operationally there are some gaps,” he said. “There are things missing such as when students will start, for example, their times and what their schedules will look like, and that is because we are awaiting further guidance.”

Beehler said a big portion of the plan is the safety measures and practices the district would undertake if students are permitted to return to campus. However, he reiterated the district’s pledge through this process that if the buildings cannot open safely, they will not open.

Regardless of what happens in September, Beehler said the district will focus on e-learning — or electronic remote instruction — even if some in-person instruction is possible. He said the district is planning to employ “cutting-edge” technology and adapt the best teaching practices to an e-learning environment.

“We have also stated that we are prioritizing the requests of parents and guardians, and that would be whether they request e-learning 100 percent, whether that be hybrid meaning they spend some time on campus each week and rest of the time through an e-learning scenario or if it is as in-person as we can provide,” he added.

Another priority in the plan will be attending to the social and emotional needs of both students and staff, Beehler said, assessing them on a weekly basis to make sure everyone is working at an optimal level.

And when students are permitted to return to the buildings, they will do so at a gradual spectrum, Beehler explained. He said teachers would come back first for about a week of training on safety procedures before students return.

“We know that it will take time to master and institutionalize the safety rules,” he said. “We put them in place weeks ago and yet we still struggle as a small number of adults to actually follow them on a routine basis … we need to master them before we can expect our students to follow them.”

Beehler said there is some anxiety among the staff about not yet knowing what will be permitted come September. He said that more guidance from the state and county will be given to the school district before they can make some decisions on adjustments to the plan.

“As we do so, we will continue to solicit input from parents, community members and our staff and revise our plan as it needs to be done,” he added.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, the school board approved the creation of 13 new positions in the district: one home school coordinator position, one clerk of the works position, eight part-time security personnel and three cleaner positions. It was noted the security and cleaner positions were created as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beehler said the eight security positions were created to give those hired, which are expected to be current or retired law enforcement individuals looking for a second job, a flexible schedule.

“Our goal for this year is to have a safety officer at each one of the entrances for our buildings and then have somebody available after hours so there’s a point of contact in each one of the buildings,” he said.

Additionally, the expansion of the facilities with the capital project and hiring new staff in general over the past few years, Beehler said the need for three more cleaners was evident and the district anticipates those positions would be permanent.

