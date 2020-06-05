Salamanca’s graduates to be celebrated with parade June 11

SALAMANCA — Even though many expected spring events for Salamanca High School’s senior class were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a social distancing-safe parade will celebrate the graduates June 11.

Sandra Magiera, Ward 4 alderwoman on the Salamanca Common Council, said the parade will start at 6 p.m. next Thursday from the Dudley Hotel parking lot and continue down Main and Broad streets to the entrance of Veterans Memorial Park.

Magiera, who co-organized the event with Colleen Smith, wife of Mayor Michael Smith, said the idea to have a parade for the seniors came to her after seeing similar parades for kids who couldn’t have regular birthday parties.

“After listening to all the different events our senior class would be missing out on, we came up with the idea of a drive-by parade,” she said.

Magiera said she talked with the mayor, asking if it was something that the city officials could do, and he said that his wife had just said the same thing earlier that day. “So the next day, I received a call from Colleen and we started to bring all our ideas together,” she said.

Following the normal parade down Broad Street, Magiera said Colleen Smith proposed the idea of having the kids drive into the entrance of Vets Park where the mayor would greet and introduce them and read a little biography of each student.

Magiera said they chose June 11 as the date because it’s the day before the school year will end. Originally they planned on June 15, the seniors’ traditional Moving-Up Day, since there were no plans for a graduation ceremony when the parade organizations began.

Students participating in the parade are encouraged to decorate their vehicles if possible.

In addition to being introduced by the mayor, Magiera said all 59 students will receive a collection of messages written by Smith, the city council members and Seneca Nation officials.

“I contacted the Nation and the Nation was on board to do the same thing, so the President and some of their Councilors will be writing some also,” she said. “So there will hopefully be about 15 different messages to the seniors in each envelope.”

Along with the city and Nation, Magiera said the event will also be a collaboration with the support from the school and involvement of the local police and fire departments who will take part in the parade.

“The police chief is going to head the parade and the Seneca Marshals are going to help with traffic control,” she said. “I contacted the fire departments today, so I know the city will be there, and we’ve invited the Nation and Kill Buck departments as well.”

With social distancing practices still in place, Magiera said they had considered having the students stand outside while the cars go by, but changed it to have the students in the cars. However, attendees are still welcome to line Main and Broad streets and cheer on the graduates while making sure to stay 6 feet away from others.

“We ask you to keep social distancing as much as possible and wear a mask please,” she said. “Whether or not you have a family member graduating, please come out and honk your horn, blow some whistles or even beat on your pots and pans to show them that the community cares about the Class of 2020.”

Although all students across the country are missing out on many end-of-the-year events, Magiera said the seniors won’t have the time to make up those lost memories as they move onto the next stage in their lives. With the parade, she’s hoping to give them a memory the others won’t have.

“I think anything the kids can remember their community did for them is always a plus when they leave to go on with their futures,” she added.

The parade will step off onto Main Street at 6 p.m. Students are asked to begin lining up in the parking lot behind the Dudley Hotel at 5:30 p.m.

Any questions or to get involved, call Magiera at 945-3160.

