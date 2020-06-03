Salamanca graduation ceremony set for June 13 at casino

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District plans to hold its senior graduation ceremony at 3 p.m. June 13, high school principal Chris Siebert announced this week.

The Seneca Nation and Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino have offered and allowed the district to use its events center at the casino to host the graduation.

“We are currently working with the Casino personnel to organize this event,” Siebert wrote in a letter to students and families. “There will be a lot of behind the scenes preparation and planning to ensure we have proper social distancing and a focus on the health and wellness of everyone in attendance at the ceremony.”

To maintain required social distancing, tickets to the ceremony and seating capacity will be limited.

“There will be strict parking, entrance, exiting and safety protocols in place to comply with all aspects for safety protocols,” said Robert Breidenstein, district superintendent.

The district is looking into options to live stream the ceremony for family and friends who do not have a ticket to enter.

The ceremony will include customary speeches and choral numbers. Siebert said the district is planning to hold a graduation rehearsal with all seniors in attendance as a way to plan and prepare for appropriate social distancing.

“As the plan unfolds I will keep members of the Class of 2020 and their families informed,” Siebert wrote.

For more information, visit www.salamancany.org.