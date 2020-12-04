Salamanca city hall closed after 2 COVID-positive employee tests

SALAMANCA — The city’s municipal building was closed Friday after two employees tested positive with the coronavirus earlier in the week.

Salamanca Mayor Michael R. Smith announced Thursday night that the building would be closed to the public until further notice.

In the meantime, the public is to use the drop box at the right of the Board of Public Utilities’ door at the southeast end of the building.

Contact tracing of the two employees, whose identities could not be disclosed, led to the conclusion that several other offices may have been exposed, Smith said. He said other employees who had direct contact with the two positive employees were awaiting test results Friday.

A deep cleaning process through the building was completed Thursday, Smith said. A second cleaning will be done again before minimal staff returns to the building Monday.

Smith said they have been in contact with the county to ask about getting a mobile testing unit to city hall to test every city employee early next week.

The police and fire departments, who have their own offices in separate areas of the building, will remain staffed, Smith said. Other city departments whose offices are not at the municipal building will continue working as usual.

If someone needs to contact a city office, they can call the office numbers listed on the city website, salmun.com. Limited staff will be available to check messages daily, Smith said.

Depending on the results of outstanding tests, Smith said the Common Council’s meeting set for Wednesday may be postponed until the following week.