OLEAN — Bethany and Sophia Fratercangelo were busy Wednesday afternoon getting the patio area at Angee’s Restaurant ready.

Just a short time before, their father, Anthony, owner of Angee’s, had received word of the governor’s sudden announcement that restaurants in the Western New York region could open Thursday for outdoor dining.

Kim Jordan, an employee of Angee’s, said eager patrons had already been calling, asking if the popular North Union Street spot would be open.

“We are so excited,” Jordan said, noting that servers and bartenders had already been called back for the next phase in reopening.

Jordan said Angee’s, which will be open for lunch and dinner Thursday, has been doing carry-out business since the economic shutdown in March due to the cornavirus pandemic, but that has barely allowed the business to get by.

Restaurants and bars were among the first businesses Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered to close for in-person service.

The Cuomo administration announced in a press statement outdoor dining will be allowed starting Thursday at restaurants in Western New York and six other regions that have entered phase two of the state’s reopening plan.

The new move from Cuomo appears to allow full service dining for restaurants with outdoor space.

Outdoor tables must be 6 feet apart, according to Cuomo’s office. All staff must wear face coverings and customers must wear face coverings when not seated.

On Wayne Street at Rafi’s Platter, co-owners Amber Rafi-Sultan and her husband, Aamir Sultan, were busy getting their expansive deck area ready.

“This is what we have been waiting for,” Rafi-Sultan said. “When we first heard the news we were so excited. ... Summer is our season, that’s why we built this deck in the first place, so this is really important for us.”

She showed how all the tables on the deck space at the restaurant, which is actually larger than the indoor dining area, were spaced at least 6 feet apart.

“We will be cleaning and sanitizing at all times,” she said. “There’s a lot to reopening, but we are ready for it.”

She said Rafi’s would be open for dinner Thursday.

According to the guidelines for restaurants issued by the state, patrons must wear facial coverings while waiting for pickup, walking to and from a table or walking to a restroom.

Once seated, restaurants can “encourage,” but not require customers to keep masks on while not actively drinking or eating.

Groups of up to 10 people from different households can dine outside at a single table. Communal tables, by contrast, are forbidden unless restaurants can maintain 6 feet of distance in between various parties.

The guidelines require daily employee health screenings, which must include, at a minimum, questions that seek to determine whether a worker has recently had COVID-19 symptoms, a positive diagnosis or contact within the past two weeks with someone with the novel coronavirus or its symptoms.

Those screenings can occur via telephone or electronically. Employers can also conduct temperature screenings but cannot keep records of that data.