ALBANY — Outdoor dining will be allowed starting Thursday at restaurants in Western New York and six other regions that have entered phase two of the state’s reopening plan.

The new move from Cuomo appears to allow full service dining for restaurants with outdoor space.

The other regions able to restart outdoor dining tomorrow are the Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley the North Country and the Southern Tier.

Outdoor tables must be 6 feet apart, according to a new press release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. All staff must wear face coverings.

Customers must wear face coverings when not seated.

Outdoor dining will be allowed in other regions of the state as soon as they reach phase two of the restart plan.

Nonessential businesses first closed in New York in March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants and bars were among the first businesses Cuomo ordered to close for in-person service, although they have been allowed to continue takeout and delivery.

New deaths to the coronavirus in New York fell below 50 on Tuesday for the first time since March.

A total of 49 people died due to the virus in the state yesterday. The last time there were fewer deaths was March 22, when 42 people died.

NY CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

New deaths remain far below their peak of 800 on April 14.

Single-day deaths fell below 500 on April 22, below 400 on April 29, below 300 on May 3 and below 200 on May 10 for the first time in weeks. The last time there were more than 100 deaths in one day was May 23.

“We’ve overcome the greatest challenge that this state has faced in my lifetime,” Cuomo said. “This was the beast that we didn’t know if we could beat. But so far, we’ve beaten it.”

The statewide death toll is now 24,079. The total was less than 1,000 in late March.

The three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the virus was 135 on Tuesday. The average has been under 200 for the last eight days in a row and is at its lowest level since the state began tracking it.

The average peaked at more than 2,000 over multiple days in late March and early April. It was over 3,000 on several days.

Total hospitalizations due to the virus fell to 2,978 on Tuesday. It was the first day hospitalizations fell below 3,000 since March 22. At their highest, hospitalizations totaled more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.

New York now has 374,085 confirmed cases of the virus, including 1,045 new cases. Cuomo continued to urge caution, despite the better news.

“We’re still battling that,” he said of the virus. “It is still in people and in society.”