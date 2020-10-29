Regular pool-testing designed to detect COVID-19 at JCC campuses

OLEAN — Dozens of students, faculty and staff at Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus participated in COVID-19 “pool-testing” Tuesday and Wednesday.

The pool-testing, where cheek and mouth swabs from between six and 12 individuals are combined for testing at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, is being conducted weekly throughout the SUNY college system.

Paula Snyder, director of JCC’s campus in Olean, said the pool-testing is done every other week. At the Jamestown campus, where there are residence halls, the testing is done weekly.

“We began pool-testing the week of Oct. 6,” Snyder explained on Wednesday. “The campus nursing faculty have done a tremendous job of helping JCC fulfill this mandate from SUNY.”

Snyder, a 28-year employee of JCC, was appointed director of Student Health Services in 2005, a post she continued to oversee for some time after her appointment as director of the Cattaraugus County Campus in September 2019.

Test results are available within 24 hours after they are received at the testing site in Syracuse. Any positive tests are forwarded to health officials in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties as well as the college.

Dr. Daniel DeMarte, JCC president, “is very serious about this SUNY mandate,” Snyder said. “We invite students, facility and staff to take part in the testing.”

Students’ health insurance generally picks up the cost of testing, Snyder said. If not, the college pays for it. “It’s costly, but it’s necessary for public health,” she said. “We work closely with the health department in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.”

So far, no positive COVID-19 tests have emerged from more than 350 samples obtained from students, facility and staff at the Olean, Jamestown and Dunkirt campuses, Snyder said.

“At some point, we may have a positive test pop up,” Snyder said. “We really believe the protocols Dr. DeMarte has in place will make sure we are working to the best of our abilities to do the best we can.”

Snyder added: “We hope they (students, faculty and staff) take advantage of this testing. Campus-wide emails let everyone know the results.”

If a positive COVID-19 result is observed in one of the pool tests, Snyder said the lab does a deep dive into the samples with reflex testing to isolate the sample from others and notify the college and county health department of the identity of the COVID-19 positive individual.

Then we ramp up hygiene and safety protocols should we need to, Snyder said.

The pool-testing surveillance will make the surrounding communities safer as well, enabling contact tracers to more quickly begin their job of locating any direct contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Snyder said JCC nurses also call any students who test positive for the coronavirus “to make sure they have all the resources they need from JCC” including academic and human resources. “We want to make sure they have an extra level of support and we assist county health workers.”

Through quarantine and contact tracing Health Department notify close contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, instructing them to isolate themselves and arrange for testing.

Before the pool-testing began the first week of this month, Snyder said the three JCC campuses recorded 13 positive COVID-19 individuals among students, facility and staff.

Snyder said the JCC nursing faculty have stepped up to run the testing every other Tuesday and Wednesday in Olean.

“We are helping to make sure the campus is as safe as it can be,” Snyder said. “We are doing everything possible.”