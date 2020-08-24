OLEAN — July saw double-digit sales tax declines across the region because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but local taxing bodies are in better shape this year to date than the state average.

The Office of the State Comptroller reported that Western New York — Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties — collected $80.06 million in sales taxes in July, down 10.6% compared to July 2019. However, between January and July, the region’s sales taxes are down about 6.1% from the same period of 2019, thanks to strong results in the first three months of the year and a large spike in June.

By comparison, New York City’s tax revenues are down about 16% from the first seven months of 2019, while the statewide total for those months is down 11.3% from the same period in 2019.

Area counties and cities showed similar performance to the region as a whole.

Cattaraugus County recorded $2.71 million in sales tax receipts in July, down 18.6% from July 2019. However, because of the $4.7 million in tax receipts in June, the county is down 5.1% for the first seven months of the year.

Sales tax receipts in the county did not start to decline on a monthly basis until April, as strong sales early in the month counteracted decreased sales as the pandemic began to affect local businesses. The worst month of the year was May, when revenues declined 38.4%

Olean city sales taxes in July totalled about $296,000, down 17.7% from July 2019. However, due to performances earlier in the year — even with a 43.1% drop in May — the city has collected $2.34 million to date. That figure is 4.8% lower than the $2.46 million collected in the first seven months of 2019.

When looking at the city’s fiscal year, which runs June through May, sales tax collections are down 2.22% from the same period of 2019. The worst month to date — May with a 43.1% decrease compared to the year before — was in the 2019-20 fiscal year and was mostly offset by higher returns over the previous months.

Salamanca recorded around $46,000 in sales tax receipts in July, down 14.8% from July 2019. For 2020 to date, around $395,000 has been collected, up 2.7% from the first seven months of last year.

Allegany County’s sales tax receipts are up 1.8% from the first seven months of 2019 — the only county in the region to see a net gain. July saw $1.51 million in sales taxes collected, down 9.3% from July 2019. However, the county saw a 32.3% increase in July from the year before; a 24.8% increase in March, which countered the major decreases in April and May due to the pandemic.