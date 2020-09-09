U.S. Rep. Tom Reed told reporters Wednesday that his Problem Solvers Caucus continues to work behind the scenes to help work out a coronavirus relief bill.

Reed, co-chairman of the bipartisan congressional caucus, said it was behind the phone call Aug. 27 from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

It did not result in a breakthrough, however, and the two sides have not resumed direct talks. House Democrats passed the $3 trillion HEROES Act on May 15.

Senate Republicans have offered $1 trillion, and recently tried to drum up GOP support for a “skinny” coronavirus relief bill.

“We are at a very divided point between stakeholders,” Reed said during his weekly media call. “Politics is driving this. A deal could be struck in short order.”

Reed, who acknowledged the “skinny” bill proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not include many of the issues the Corning Republican has been seeking, said he would not give up.

“We were glad to be part of the effort to get Mark Meadows to call Nancy Pelosi,” Reed said. “If you want to play politics, we won’t get a deal. There are still millions of Americans suffering and need assistance.”

With layoffs looming by local governments hit hard by the loss of revenue during the coronavirus pandemic, “we need to get a deal done” that includes state and local governments, which are not mentioned in the “skinny” bill McConnell is proposing.

Since the CARES Act funding ended at the end of July for the $600 added weekly unemployment benefit, and it appeared no progress was being made between Pelosi and Meadows, President Trump initiated a $300 a week added benefit providing the state also contributes $100.

Reed said it is critical to get stakeholders back in the same room and communicating.

The Problem Solvers Caucus “is a safe place to have conversations” knowing that members are not racing to the television cameras to disclose what is being discussed, Reed said.

What needs to happen to strike a deal on coronavirus relief that will include unemployment, schools, daycare, small business and state and local governments?

“Stop playing politics and put the people first,” Reed replied. “It’s no real compromise when you come down from an artificially high or low number. You are not going to get everything you want.”

Reed also criticized New York State government for not sharing more of the COVID-19 grants it received with state and local governments and schools.

Reed told reporters his congressional offices have fielded more than 3,000 calls over the last six months regarding COVID-19. Another 2,014 calls were for Social Security, 2,019 for veterans and 1,744 for the Internal Revenue Service.