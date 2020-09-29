U.S. Rep. Tom Reed will host a “virtual’ Manufacturing Summit beginning online today and ending Friday with Secretary Steven Mnuchin as a guest speaker.

It is the sixth Economic Summit that Reed, R-Corning, has sponsored to promote local manufacturing and provide networking opportunities.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, each day’s activities will be held over Zoom teleconference service.

Those invited to attend the Summit include local manufacturers, educators, and individuals in related industries to support, promote, and expand the manufacturing capabilities of Western New York, Reed told reporters Monday during his weekly media call.

The sessions start at 10 a.m. daily through Friday.

Today’s kickoff session is “Innovation and the Future of American Manufacturing. The panel discussion includes: Mike Molnar, Office of Advanced Manufacturing;Carroll Thomas, director, NIST MEP, and Holly L. Hubert, retired FBI agent and CEO of GlobalSecurityIQ.

There is a second session today only at 4 p.m., “The U.S. Tax and Trade Agenda,” Featuring Rep. Kevin Brady, Ranking Member, House Ways and Means Committee.

Wednesday’s session features Reed and the other cochairman of the Problem Solvers Caucus Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. CNBC Washington correspondent Ylan Mui will serve as moderator.

On Thursday, the theme is “Workforce Development Policy and Trends.” The panel includes: Todd Sloan, FLCC Advanced Manufacturing Program; Lynn Freid, regional director, Workforce Development Institute, and Carolyn Lee, executive director of the Manufacturing Institute.

The theme for the Friday morning session is “COVID’s impact on Manufacturing and the Federal Response.”

Billed as “a fireside chat with Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Rep. Tom Reed,” the session starts at 10 o’clock.

A panel discussion will follow featuring Jay Timmins, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, Steve Bulger, regional administrator, Small Business Administration, and Holly Wade, national director of the National Federation of Independent Business

Reed told reporters that COVID made it necessary to conduct the Manufacturing Summit virtual this year. “It’s all about connecting entrepreneurs to industry and policy leaders and they know about what resources are available,” he said.

Reed is a longtime promoter of manufacturing across the district. “U.S. manufacturing is coming back with a vengeance,” he said.

“We want to make it here and sell it around the world. We’re just looking for a fair shake.” Reed said. “Our advanced manufacturers are in position to compete around the world.”