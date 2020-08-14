OLEAN — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed visited The Olean YMCA’s Child Care Center and held a Childcare Roundtable Friday to review problems facing child care facilities and after school programs due to COVID-19.

The group also discussed the importance of continuing to provide children and working families with the services they need, as well as New York State withholding child care aid from the CARES Act.

Reed has been meeting with school boards, superintendents and childcare providers across the district to gauge what families and facilities need to bridge the gap during this time.

“Protecting childcare is one of our top priorities during this pandemic,” Reed told the group that included elected state, county and city officials and Olean City Schools Superintendent Rick T. Moore. “Without fair access to after school activities and childcare services, families are left in the lurch and parents will struggle to return to work.”

Regarding stalled negotiations between congressional leaders and White House officials over a new coronavirus relief package, Reed said he spoke earlier in the day with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, pressing the need for childcare and school resources in the pandemic as well as the need for state and local aid.

“We need to get a deal with direct aid” for schools and municipalities, Reed said. “It’s unacceptable that we have not reached an agreement.”

The direct aid is needed to avoid “sticky fingers” in Albany, he added.

Direct childcare grants to providers “is widely supported on both sides of the aisle,” Reed said.

Without childcare services, many parents will be unable to return to work. Many schools will have school for students two days a week and offer remote learning the other days.

The House Democratic HEROES bill is a $3 trillion bill passed nearly three months ago. The Senate has not taken up a bill while White House negotiators have offered a $1 billion alternative. Neither side has budged much in two weeks of on-and-off negotiations. Both chambers are officially on August recess.

Reed is a sponsor of the Back to Work Child Care Grants Act of 2020. It would provide short-term assistance to daycare centers to they can care for children of working parents when not in school.

Reed told the group that “a vaccine is coming, but it’s going to take time before it is widely available.”

Barb Sweitzer, CEO of YMCA of the Twin Tiers, said the YMCA is working with schools in Olean, Portville and Allegany to provide before and after school childcare.

People who don’t normally use childcare will need it and each school is different, Sweitzer said. Providing emergency childcare also costs the YMCA more, she said, estimating the cost of providing childcare for county school districts at $2 million to $3 million.

“What family can afford an extra $800 a month for childcare?” Sweitzer asked. It is critical to find a way for financial assistance, she added.

“We are still awaiting CARES funding from the state,” Sweitzer said.

Assemblyman Joseph Giglio said the state should spend the funds that have been allocated for local childcare programs to deal with the impact of the coronavirus.

Moore, the Olean City Schools district superintendent, said he was very concerned about what parents with kids going to school only two days a week. “Where are they going to go? I’m hoping this will not be long term.”

The Olean City School District plans to use gymnasium space at the Olean YMCA for some of its classes, Moore said.

Reed recently led the introduction of the “Back to Work Child Care Grants Act of 2020,” which provides direct assistance to childcare providers, allowing them to stay open and continue safely operating throughout the crisis.

“It is critical that these children are given the opportunity to thrive and be well-cared for while parents are working,” said Sweitzer, YMCA of the Twin Tiers CEO. “It is important to our local businesses to have their employees at work. And most importantly, it is absolutely imperative that no child is left behind and we avoid learning loss and further gaps in education inequities.”

Brent Raabe, YMCA of the Twin Tiers director of association advancement, said it’s more important than ever for the community to come together for the sake of children’s education and to support the challenges families, schools and local businesses face.

“In an effort to offer a very aggressive financial assistance program, the Y is announcing a $750,000 campaign to support our most vulnerable populations,” Raabe said.

County Legislators Richard Smith, Kelly Andreano, and Frank Higgins and Olean Mayor Bill Aiello also attended.