“It’s time for Congress to do its job” and vote for a bipartisan COVID-19 stimulus bill, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed told reporters Wednesday.

Reed, co-chairman of the Problem Solvers Caucus in the House, joined with several U.S. senators to support a $908 billion bill that he feels President Donald Trump would sign before the end of the year.

President-elect Joe Biden swung behind the relief effort Wednesday and his top Capitol Hill allies cut their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half.

Biden said the developing aid package “wouldn’t be the answer, but it would be the immediate help for a lot of things.” He wants a relief bill to pass Congress now, with more aid to come next year.

There is a narrow window for approval if Congress is to adjourn by Dec. 11, Reed, R-Corning, said. The House and Senate should stay in session until a bill is agreed to — particularly in light of the Christmas holiday and the degree to which many Americans are suffering under COVID-19, Reed said.

Reed said the bill is a little more than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s latest Republican proposal and slightly less than was being proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

“It brings folks together,” Reed said, noting it got the “seal of approval” from 75% of the Problems Solvers Caucus, which includes Republicans and Democrats. “We should do it now rather than waiting any longer.”

Americans who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 need an extension of enhanced unemployment benefits of $300 a week and businesses are running out of their lifelines from the CARES Act passed last spring, Reed said.

There is a “critical mass of elected officials that are listening to the American people” who are intent on delivering a relief package before the holiday, Reed said.

The Problem Solvers will continue to push for approval of the COVID-19 aid. “We need 60 votes in the Senate and 218 votes in the House. It will need bipartisan support.”

Reed said the caucus was proposing an additional $160 billion for state and local aid and the extension of existing CARES Act funding for municipalities past the current Dec. 31 deadline for spending that money.

The COVID-19 surge across the country makes it “unacceptable to do nothing,” Reed said. This will pressure party leaders in the House and Senate. It is the top priority. “I am 100% confident that the House and Senate will pass a bill like we put forward yesterday.”

Reed said the unemployment extension included in the Problem Solvers bill is for 14 weeks at $300 a week. Another $300 billion would go to extending the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses — although there is no immediate stimulus check proposed like the $1,200 check for Americans in the spring.

There is also a provision for continued student loan forbearance and housing assistance including an extension of the eviction moratorium. Reed said $25 billion in relief to renters would be provided so back rent would not accumulate.

The bill also includes $16 billion for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

“I really believe it has a chance,” Reed said. “I have been communicating with the White House.”

Final negotiations will need the White House seal of approval, he said.

“The president is interested in signing a bill. If it goes into January, it won’t get done before February,” Reed said. “Now is not the time to revert to old habits” and carry on like the country isn’t in the midst of a pandemic.

“The vaccine is within our grasp,” he added. “It is the ultimate solution.”