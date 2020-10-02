U.S. Rep. Tom Reed sent his "prayers and best wishes" to President Trump and the first lady Friday morning after learning the couple have tested positive for COVID-19.
"We wish them a speedy and full recovery," Reed, R-Corning, said in a statement.
"This is a moment that, I believe, we as leaders can demonstrate who we are as a country," Reed said. "We must have a healthy respect for this virus. We must use our common sense, smarts, and medical best practices to mitigate its risks."
But Reed added that "we will not stand down. We will not live in fear. In the end, we will get through this and we will overcome the challenges before us together!"
Reed's Democratic opponent, Tracy Mitrano also issued a statement regarding the president's COVID-19 diagnosis.
"I wish President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery both for their health and for the security of our nation," Mitrano said.
"Today's news is a sad reminder that no one is immune to COVID-19," she said. "It is vital that we all continue to follow the guidance and best practices that have been suggested by public health officials and medical experts to keep ourselves safe by washing our hands, wearing masks when in public, and keeping our social distance. Together we can get through the hardships this virus has imposed."
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose political exchanges with Trump in the past year have been at times bitter, also offered well wishes Friday morning.
"My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady and I wish them a full and speedy recovery," the Democratic governor said in a statement.
"This virus is vicious and spreads easily. ... Wear a mask. Let’s all look out for each other."