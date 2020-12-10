OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported a record 91 positive COVID 91 tests on Thursday as well as the highest daily positivity of the coronavirus pandemic — 11.5%.

The new positive COVID-19 tests brought the total number of county residents who have contracted COVID-19 since April to 1,670. There have been 32 deaths from COVID-19.

There were 575 active COVID-19 cases and 26 were hospitalized. The Health Department has 750 people in contact quarantine and 28 in traveler quarantine.

Thursday’s 11.5% positivity rate brought the seven-day rolling average to 8%, while the 14-day average was 7.5%.

Olean General Hospital on Thursday reported 25 COVID-19 cases, five in the intensive care unit and 20 in the medical unit. Bradford Regional Medical Center, also part of Upper Allegheny Health System, had 11 COVID-19 cases, two which were in the hospital’s ICU.

The greatest number of the new cases, 51, came from the southeast part of the county, which has reported 58.9% of all cases in the county.

The northwest part of the county reported 13 new cases for a total of 180, the northeast had 15 new cases for a total of 247 and the southwest had 12 new cases for a total of 259 cases.

There were 74 men among the 91 new cases for a new total of 784, or 45.1% and 17 women tested positive for a total of 869 or 54.9%

There have been more than 62,000 tests administered in the county over the past nine months. Nursing home employees and those at other assisted living facilities are required to get weekly tests.

Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins urged residents to wear a mask out in public places or when spending time with people who do not live in your household. Also, keep a social distance of six feet from others and wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Stay home if you are sick, even if it is a mild case.

Those wishing to get tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.

IN NEARBY PENNSYLVANIA, three additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

One more person had passed away in Elk County for a total of 10, and two more people in Potter County, for a total of 9. McKean County has had five deaths and Cameron County, 2.

McKean County had 60 additional cases for 954 total, Elk County had 21 additional cases for 767 total, Potter County had 11 additional cases for 383 total and Cameron County had five more cases for 47 total.