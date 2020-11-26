OLEAN — A record 81 Cattaraugus County residents received positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, pushing the county's total number of cases since the spring past 1,000.

The previous daily record of positive COVID-19 tests was 52 reported on Nov. 17.

Three Cattaraugus County residents died Tuesday from respiratory failure due to COVID-19, bringing the number of coronavirus deaths to 27. Also Tuesday, 34 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents were reported by the county Health Department.

The 81 positive cases reported late Wednesday night represent a daily positivity of 6.4%, said the county's public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins. The seven-day rolling average was 6.5% and the 14-day average 5.5%.

The county’s first positive COVID-19 test was reported March 27. There have been 27 deaths since the first coronavirus death on April 23. Fifteen county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With 1,003 COVID-19 cases in the county reported, 344 remain active, with 631 described as recovered.

There have been 56,193 tests administered in the county, with 55,129 negatives.

Health officials have placed 521 in quarantine because they are contacts of COVID-19 positive individuals. There are 28 people in travelers quarantine.

The new cases reported Wednesday include 34 men and 47 women. Forty-eight cases were from the southeast part of the county, 12 from the northeast, 11 from the northwest and 10 from the southeast.

There are now a total of 642 cases from the southeast part of the county, 143 from the northeast, 134 from the southwest and 84 in the northwest. To date, 58% have shown symptoms, and 43% of people were exposed to a known COVID-positive individual. Data also shows 13% of the COVOD-positives are health care workers, many of whom are tested weekly.

The greatest percentage of residents who have contracted COVID-19 are in the 20-29 age group, 22.3%. Also, 19 and under, 13.9%; 509-59, 13.3%; 30-39, 13.1%; 60-69, 11.8%; 40-49, 10.2%; 80-89, 4.9% and 90 and older 1.7%.

Watkins warned against Thanksgiving gatherings that include family and others from outside a household because of the widespread of community spread of the virus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo had ordered New York residents to limit their indoor family gatherings to 10 in a further bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus during the holiday. That limitation was more advisory, as most sheriffs have said they would not enforce the governor’s executive order.

Local officials are afraid that the rising coronavirus cases will lead to a yellow designation in some parts of the county before long.

Watkins advised residents to wear face masks to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, to maintain a social distance and wash their hands frequently.

Any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.