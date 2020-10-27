OLEAN — Fueled by cases from adult care facilities in Allegany and Hinsdale, Cattaraugus County recorded 29 new positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday — a one-day record in the pandemic.

That brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county to 436.

The new cases — 10 at Absolut of Allegany and 14 at Underwood Manor in Hinsdale — amounted to 24 of the 29 new cases, according to the county’s public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins.

Last week, Absolut of Allegany reported 20 residents and 17 healthcare workers at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus. Many of the residents were transferred to an Erie County facility for care.

Three former residents of Absolut of Allegany have died from COVID-19 complications. They represent one-sixth of the 18 COVID-19 deaths of county residents since the first one succumbed on April 22. The death toll on Sept. 30 was six residents, increasing by 12 more victims this past week.

There have been no COVID-19 deaths associated with Underwood Manor, Watkins said.

Two-thirds, or 12, of the COVID-19 deaths were residents of the southeast part of Cattaraugus County. Four more people from the southwest part of the county have been among the deaths, and one each from the northeast and northwest portions of the county.

Watkins said on Tuesday there were 10 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19. Seven are at Olean General Hospital and one each at WCA Hospital in Jamestown, one in St. Vincent’s Hospital in Erie, Pa., and one at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buffalo.

Watkins said most of the positive cases at Absolut of Allegany on Tuesday were asymptomatic, or not showing any symptoms of COVID-19, while most of the Underwood Manor residents residents who tested positive showed symptoms.

“(Alsolute and Underwood) have been very cooperative,” Watkins said. “We are going to go in and do more testing.” Employees at both facilities are tested weekly.

“They are high on our surveillance plans,” Watkins said of the two facilities. “We are working closely with them and we will continue to monitor the two situations very closely.”

As of Tuesday, there were 88 active cases in the county. There were 264 residents in quarantine and 25 in precautionary quarantine. There have been 330 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.

More than 41,500 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county.

Of the 29 positive test results received on Tuesday, 18 are females and 11 males, according to Health Department data. Five men and five women at the Absolut facility were in contact with a positive COVID-19 person, but none displayed symptoms. Five men and nine women at the Underwood facility were in contact with a COVID-19 person and had symptoms.

The remainder of the positive results were associated with two women from the southeast part of the county and two from the northeast. Two of the women were symptomatic and two had COVID-19 symptoms. Three of the four women were in contact with a known COVID-19 positive individual.

Also, one man from the southeast part of the county, who is a healthcare worker, and one male from the southwest tested positive. One had symptoms, while the other did not. One had contact with a COVID-positive person and the other did not.

The department has begun contact tracing investigations for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited, Watkins said.

Any resident who experiences a fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider, Watkins said.

“In addition, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” he said. “This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.”

Watkins advised residents to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands. Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.

In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.