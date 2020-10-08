OLEAN — A record 18 Cattaraugus County residents were reported Thursday as testing positive for COVID-19, while Allegany County also marked a one-day high with nine new cases.

That brings the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus since March to 289 county residents, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said.

The record one-day total of new infections comes a day after the county’s 10th COVID-19 death was reported — the third day in a row a hospital patient died from the virus.

All but four of the COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday were from the southeast part of the county. Eight women with the virus — including one healthcare worker — and six men were from the southeast part of the county.

Three members of one family from the southeast part of the county, a mother and two children — a girl and a boy — were also reported as testing positive.

The southeast part of the county has recorded 162 cases, representing more than half of the cases in the county and more than three times the number of cases of any other corner of the county.

There are 51 cases from the southwest part of the county, 50 from the northeast and 20 from the northwest.

As of Thursday night, there were 292 residents under mandatory quarantine and 58 under precautionary quarantine.

Those from the northeast part of the county testing positive Thursday included a mother and daughter and another woman who is a healthcare worker.

A woman from the southwest part of the county rounds out the list from Thursday.

One-third of those whose tests came back on Thursday had no symptoms.

There are now 261 residents who have recovered from COVID-19 and 61 active cases.

Health Department staff have begun contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.

Any resident who experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider. Avoid going directly to an Urgent Care facility, or the hospital emergency room before calling.

Any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.

IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, where there have been 150 cases since the outset of the pandemic, there were 26 active cases as of Thursday afternoon. There has been one death, which occurred in the spring.

There were 242 residents in quarantine/isolation on Thursday.

The county — www.alleganyco.com — maintains a COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at (844) 863-9314. For COVID-19 questions and information, Call the county health department at (585) 268-9250 or email healthinfo@alleganyco.com.