OLEAN — It was a record day Friday for the number of positive COVID-19 tests of Cattaraugus County residents — 14.

That is more than double the six cases reported Thursday. The total is now up to 251 cases. Thirty-four of the cases are active.

A seventh death of a county resident from COVID-19 was reported on Thursday.

What’s more, more than one-third of the new cases Friday were healthcare workers, as two clusters of COVID-19 developed in assisted living facilities, which were not identified.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department is pushing for the immediate testing of all employees and residents at the two facilities, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said.

He did not identify the facilities, but said neither involved a county-owned Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Employees at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state are required to take weekly COVID-19 tests.

The healthcare workers include three women from the southeast part of the county and two women from the northeast part of the county.

Nine of the new COVID positive cases were from the southeast part of the county, four were from the northeast and one was from the southwest. Only one of the 14 new cases, from the northeast part of the county, was a man.

“We have been busy at the Health Department today,” Watkins told the Olean Times Herald. “We have a cluster going on in a couple of places. He have to continue to be vigilant and make sure everyone at the facilities are tested — including patients.”

Watkins called the clusters “surprising, but I believe we have them under control.” It is important to identify and isolate COVID-positive individuals to slow the spread, he added.

Watkins said Health Department contact tracers began contacting individuals soon after the cases began to pour in Friday morning. “We have been busy.”

So far, the contact tracers have not found a link between the two facilities, Watkins added. Two of the health care workers were asymptomatic.

The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.

Any resident experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provide, Watkins said.

In addition, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, Watkins advised. This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.

Finally, in an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.

MEANWHILE, ALLEGANY COUNTY officials reported four additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the county’s total to 130.

The county’s total active cases Friday was 22, as 107 residents have recovered and there has been one confirmed death of a county resident.

There were a reported 303 residents in quarantine isolation.

On Thursday, the Allegany County Health Department reported that a recent swell of cases was mostly due to infections found in college students. The county is home to Alfred State College and Alfred University as well as Houghton College.

