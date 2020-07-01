OLEAN — Any Cattaraugus County resident with children who receive free or reduced price lunches will receive assistance with food costs this summer.
The Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services said New York State, through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, has authorized the payment of P-EBT food benefits to households with children who would have received free or reduced-price school meals under the National School Lunch Act.
Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services Commissioner Anthony Turano said, “If your child or children receive free or reduced-price school lunches, then they are eligible to receive P-EBT food benefits due to COVID-19.”
This includes all children attending Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools where all children receive free or reduced-price school lunches. In Cattaraugus County, Olean and Salamanca school districts are included in the CEP program.
“If you already receive public assistance, watch your mail for a P-EBT notice,” Turano said. “You do not need to apply for this benefit. If your family receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and/or Temporary Assistance (TA) benefits and you have school-age children, food benefits for each eligible school-age child in your household will automatically be issued to your family’s current EBT card.”