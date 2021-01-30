OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported one COVID-19 death and 25 new cases on Friday.

Seventy-five residents have now died from the coronavirus since the first confirmed COVID-19 death on April 23. The number of confirmed cases has grown to 3,728.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported Friday’s death was an 81-year-old woman who died of respiratory failure.

Forty-nine residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

There were some bright spots, officials reported, as the number of new cases and the percent of test results coming back as positive continue to decline.

Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins said Friday’s positivity 3.1%, down from 3.5% on Thursday. The seven-day average positivity rate on Friday was 4.4%, down from 5.5% on Thursday. The 14-day rolling average dropped from 5.8% on Thursday to 5.5% on Friday.

The health department is following 413 active COVID-19 cases, 521 who are in contact quarantine and 39 in travelers quarantine.

Ten of the new cases Friday were from the northwest corner of the county, which now has 409, or 10.8% of the total. There were nine new cases in the southeast for 2,166 or 58.3%; five in the southwest for 575 or 15.4%, and one in the northeast for 578 or 15.6%.

Fourteen of the new cases were women, who now total 2,020, or 54.2%, and 11 of the new cases were men for a total of 1,708, or 45.8%.

Residents who want to be tested for the coronavirus can go to the county’s COVID-19 website: https://www.cattco.org/coronavirus and click on the test button or call (716) 938-9119.

There is also a button to click on at the top of the website for COVID-19 vaccination information and registration.

The county’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline is (716) 701-3777. Those who are having trouble making an appointment may call the health department for information and assistance.

In his daily COVID-19 update, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said 100% of the vaccine in Western New York has been administered. Statewide, 73% of healthcare workers have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while in Western New York the rate is 63%.

The governor also announced that effective March 15, wedding receptions could be held at 50% capacity for up to 150 people — if everyone was tested beforehand and the county health department agreed.

Based on the state’s experience with the two Buffalo Bills playoff games, “with testing, it will be safe,” Cuomo said. “People have to be confident it will be safe.”

The governor admitted that “it could be a different situation with the COVID-19 variants. This is a situation where nobody knows what’s coming down the road.”

Cuomo said the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations is dependent on the speed of production and he urged President Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase the amount of vaccine to be distributed.