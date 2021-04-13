OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Board of Health has levied a $500 fine against an Olean restaurant for repeat violations involving employees not wearing facial masks.

Administrative Judge Robert Porter announced his recommendations for the violation at Renna’s Pizza at the Olean Center Mall at last week’s virtual meeting of the Board of Health.

Health Department staff testified that employees were not wearing masks in the restaurant when sanitarians visited on Dec. 10 and 17 and on Feb. 2.

Board members endorsed Porter’s recommendation for a $500 fine and $10 a day for each day it remains unpaid after May 31.

It wasn’t known whether the business will appeal the board’s decision.

It’s not the first time in this pandemic the Board of Health has fined a restaurant $500 for employees refusing to wear masks. Last month a similar fine was levied against The Cow Palace in Limestone.

In another COVID-19-related issue, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, reported that more than 200 homebound individuals — including many in the health department’s homecare program — were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine in 4½ days.

There are another 100 people on the health department’s homebound list. Others who are homebound and wish to be vaccinated may call the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.

With childrens camps getting the green light to open this summer by the state, local health officials plan to inspect them in the upcoming months and review COVID-19 regulations with operators, Eric Wohlers, director of the Environmental Health Division, said.

Most childrens camps were not permitted to operate last year.

Watkins also noted that the state Department of Health was no longer requiring travelers to quarantine unless they are symptomatic.