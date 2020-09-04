OLEAN — Another staff member of the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cattaraugus County nursing home officials alerted families of residents and staff members of the positive test Friday morning.

“We have also offered testing to all residents as a precautionary measure,” said Kimberly Chase, Pines residential care liaison.

“The facility continues to diligently follow New York State Department of Health and CDC guidelines,” Chase said. “The health and wellbeing of our residents and staff continue to be our priority.”

Cattaraugus County Deputy Administrator Kelly J. Reed, who is also acting nursing homes administrator, said the positive COVID-19 test of an Olean Pines staff member is the second in three weeks and will require that outside visits will be curtailed for an additional 28 days.

Window visits by family and friends with residents can continue. Arrangements must be made by telephone with the nursing home.

“Residents may still have their scheduled visits, it just has to be through the glass unfortunately,” Reed said. “All of our families have been very understanding during this difficult time.”

Outside visits with residents continue at the Machias Pines facility because no staff members have tested positive in the past four weeks.

“We know this is tremendously hard on both families and residents, as well as staff,” Reed said. “We are doing all that we can to keep spirits up, and most importantly to keep our residents and staff safe.”

The staff member was a resident of Allegany County, so is not listed among Cattaraugus County’s COVID-19 positive residents.

Allegany County reported one new case on Friday, pushing its overall total since the pandemic to 95. County officials indicated that 90 residents have recovered; there has been one death.