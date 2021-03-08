OLEAN — When online registration for Olean General Hospital's COVID vaccination clinic, set for this coming Saturday, went live late last week, the approximately 1,000 appointments were quickly booked.
Hospital officials said in a press release that as additional community vaccination clinics open, individuals can verify their eligibility at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/. Registration for subsequent clinics is online only, and OGH officials ask residents not to call the hospital, any participating agency or vaccination site without a confirmed appointment.
Saturday's clinic site will be in Intandem's building across from the Olean YMCA on Wayne Street.
“While we are pleased to offer this community vaccination clinic, we realize the supply of vaccine is far below community demand,” said Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer of Upper Allegheny Health System. “This clinic, held in conjunction with so many community partners, is the start of future opportunities to distribute COVID vaccine to our community. As the state allots additional doses, we will plan accordingly to offer community vaccination clinics.”
Mari Howard, president and chief executive officer of Intandem, said many of the organization's staff have committed to volunteering their time to assist with vaccinations, operational logistics and safety protocols at the clinic.
"This is a huge step in helping our region defeat a deadly virus and move toward returning to the activities, events, and gatherings that make the Olean area such an exceptional place to live,” she said.