Olean General Hospital nurse is first to be vaccinated for COVID-19

OLEAN — Olean General Hospital received its first supply of Pfizer vaccine Tuesday and began vaccinations of physicians, nurses and staff who work in high-risk areas at the hospital.

Second-floor registered nurse Katie Blocher was the first front-line healthcare worker at the hospital to receive the vaccine. Clinical pharmacy manager Elliot Marino administered the first COVID-19 vaccine.

The New York vaccination program is under the direction of the state Department of Health, which directs when hospitals receive vaccines for their employees.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director, said Monday that the Moderna vaccine is expected to be approved by the FDA this week and should be available for nursing home employees and patients next week.

As the first Olean General employees were being vaccinated Tuesday, another 50 Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

That brought the number of residents who have contracted COVID-19 since March to 1,851.

There were 627 active COVID-19 cases in the county and 31 people were hospitalized. Thirty-three residents have died from the virus.

The seven-day positivity rate increased slightly from 8% Monday to 8.1% on Tuesday.

The new cases included 35 in the southeastern part of the county for a total of 1,092, eight new cases in the southwest for a total of 278, six in the northeast for a total of 277 and one in the northwest for a total of 204.

The new cases included 28 women and 22 men. Women now comprise 54.9% of the total cases and men 45.1%

We have received notification that Bradford Regional Medical Center will receive the Moderna vaccine within the next two weeks, pending FDA approval, a hospital spokesman said.

“As soon as we receive vaccines for BRMC, we will begin inoculations immediately,” said Upper Allegheny Health System spokesman Dennis McCarthy. “We understand from newspaper reports that other hospitals have received vaccines for distribution to their employees in McKean and Potter counties. Again, we have no control over the allocation of vaccines from the health department.”

McCarthy said, “Olean General Hospital encourages everyone who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves, their families, their co-workers and their patients, particularly those at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. By choosing to get vaccinated, they can also help lower transmission rates and flatten the curve in the community.”

Facts about the Olean General COVID-19 vaccination program:

• Vaccination will be voluntary.

• Vaccine will be offered first to employees and providers working in high risk areas and then opened up to those in other areas as vaccine supply allows.

• The Pfizer vaccines will be a two-part process, which will be 21 days apart. The Moderna vaccine is given 28 days apart.