OLEAN — No visitors are allowed at the emergency departments at Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, as of Monday afternoon.

Upper Allegheny Health System officials announced that due to rising COVID case counts in the region, Olean General and Bradford Regional will not allow visitors to its emergency departments for the foreseeable future.

“Clearly, the presence of the virus is rising in the Bradford and Olean communities,” said Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer for UAHS. “We understand the inconvenience for patients and their families but we simply cannot take chances.”

Kaleida Health hospitals in the Buffalo area on Friday eliminated visitation at all adult facilities except when deemed medically necessary or in palliative care cases. Pediatric visitation at Oishei Children’s Hospital is allowed, but is limited.

A similar policy is in place at University of Rochester hospitals, including Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.

OGH and BRMC visitation policies are:

• Emergency department — for adult patients, no visitors are allowed unless deemed medically necessary where a support person is essential to the patient’s care.

• Pediatric and obstetrics patients may have one support person accompany them.

• Patients at end-of-life may have up to two visitors at a time.

• Surgical patients may have one visitor accompany the patient, receive discharge instructions and transport patient home. Special exemptions will be made on a case-by-case basis as determined by the nurse manger.

• No visitors are permitted at the Pavilion at BRMC, the Marie Lorenz Dialysis Center at OGH, behavior health units at BRMC and OGH, outpatient testing and physician practices unless special circumstances.

• No visitors under the age of 18, except in rare situations, approved in advance.

Technology is available for televisits. Inpatients at OGH can visit with loved ones at home by using one of the hospital’s iPads.

“Our hospitals take this very seriously and, as a community, we need to do everything within our power to halt the spread of this virus,” Mills said. “Patient safety is our number one priority. We have every confidence that patients who seek care at BRMC and OGH continue to be safe.”

While Mills noted that coming to the hospital for treatment is safe, there are opportunities to take advantage of virtual telehealth visits. ED2Home allows patients with minor conditions to schedule a visit with an ED provider via telehealth. In addition, most of the outpatient provider practices offer telehealth appointments as an option. For more information on ED2Home, visit www.ogh.org or www.brmc.com. Patients can also call their provider’s office to learn more about telehealth visits.

Mills urged everyone to continue the use of masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing, especially as the holidays approach.