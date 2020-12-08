OLEAN — Olean General Hospital has the capacity to increase its capacity by 25% as directed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday due to increasing COVID-19 cases across the state.

Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer of Upper Allegheny Health System, which includes Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, said the Bradford facility has also increased its patient capacity due to rising COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Olean General had 16 COVID-19 patients, four of whom are in the intensive care unit. Another four patients are under investigation for the coronavirus. Five other patients tested negative.

In Bradford, there were 11 confirmed COVID-19 patients, two of whom were in the ICU. Four patients are under investigation and nine were tested, but were negative.

“The governor’s directive is not new,” Mills said. “In the spring we increased it by 50% as required by New York state. Our plans to deal with COVID-19 remain consistent with what we faced in the spring, focusing on four key issues: personnel, equipment and supplies, testing capacity and space planning.”

Upper Allegheny teams continue to review preparedness plans in the event of a winter surge in patients at OGH and BRMC. Both hospitals have capacity for both medical/surgical patients and COVID-19 patients.

“(BRMC) has opened a dedicated COVID-19 patient care unit to segment patients in the event of further upticks COVID patients, similar to OGH which has had a dedicated COVID-19 patient care unit since the beginning of the pandemic,” Mills said.

Another BRMC hospital patient care unit will serve non-COVID inpatients.

“As we have throughout the pandemic we plan for the worst and hope for the best,” Mills said. “Like hospitals everywhere we are waiting to see if there will be a post-Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19.

“With the ICU capability at OGH through its intensivist program (specialists in critical care), we don’t anticipate having to send patients to Buffalo nor do we expect patients from Erie County,” he added.

Elective surgeries at both OGH and BRMC continue at this time.

“We are fully aware of Kaleida Health’s planning efforts in Buffalo to increase capacity including reopening beds, adding additional ICU beds, converting old hospital rooms and utilizing ambulatory surgery space,” Mills said.

“We are in continual communication with Kaleida Health relative to COVID-19 patient status and bed capacity,” Mills said. “Across the history of our relationship with Kaleida Health we have moved patients between facilities depending on patient need and the level of specialized care needed for individual patients.”

OGH and BRMC have a full 90-day supply of personal protective equipment, meeting state requirements.

“Our priority remains protecting our staff so they can protect patients,” Mills emphasized.

Staff at all hospitals have been impacted by COVID. Over the course of the pandemic nearly all OGH and BRMC employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have gone through quarantine and have returned to work.

“As directed by the New York State Health Department and Governor Cuomo we are reaching out to retirees and other sources to compile a team of health professionals to serve as reserves in the event of a surge,” Mills said.

“As always we offer our deepest gratitude to our outstanding staff and physicians who have shown day in and day out that they are dedicated to the patients and the community we serve,” Mills said.

For your own protections and out of respect for healthcare workers caring for patients, wear your masks, social distance, wash your hands and avoid gatherings, Mills said.