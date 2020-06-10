OLEAN — Restaurants should reach out to the city for help taking advantage of the new outdoors seating rules recently laid out by the state Liquor Authority.

The proposal, originally introduced by Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, and approved unanimously by the Common Council on Tuesday, seeks to increase the amount of tables that local restaurants can operate during the COVID-19 reopening by allowing the use of adjacent property — including sidewalks, subways and bump outs — for tables.

The resolution granted a blanket waiver to businesses with on-premises liquor licenses to allow them to apply for changes to their licenses for the use of adjacent areas for seating in compliance with rules issued June 4.

Mayor Bill Aiello urged all businesses interested in taking advantage of the changes to contact his office or the office of city Attorney Nick DiCerbo at the Olean Municipal Building.

DiCerbo said that outdoor dining — allowed under Phase 2 of reopening — will be vital as Phase 3 requires businesses to remain at below 50% capacity. Some businesses have already been able to expand operations outside, such as State King using its private parking lot, he said, but in order to use public spaces, a waiver from the city is needed — either on a case-by-case basis, or in a blanket waiver by the council.

“A prime example would be Beef ‘N’ Barrel,” Aiello said. “If he wants to put tables back out there on the bump out.”

Officials told the Times Herald that Beef ‘N’ Barrel had used the seating area on the bump out previously to serve alcohol with meals, but because waiters had to cross the public sidewalk, the seating area could not be used to serve alcohol without a waiver from the city and a change to the liquor license.

The week before, at a council committee meeting, officials were wary of lifting the open container prohibition due to public safety concerns, but the regulations from the state affect only seating areas, and do not allow for standing and consumption or leaving the premises.

Since the meeting, a new executive order and guidance from the SLA clarified how the city could help businesses without creating a public safety issue, Aiello said.

“This is not creating the ability for an open container throughout our downtown,” said Alderman John Crawford, D-Ward 5.

“It has to be in front of their building, the side of their building — even behind their building,” Aiello added.

The seating areas must comply with existing COVID-19 restrictions, such as face masks for employees and tables spaced six feet apart. In addition, the mayor noted that other regulations — like the city’s cafe rules that a 5-foot walkway be uninterrupted along sidewalks — are still in effect.

The mayor added that the use of parking spaces in front of a business is allowed, but there is a city charge for that and a plan to protect customers from vehicles is necessary.

To contact the mayor’s office, call 376-5615.

The waiver ends when the SLA’s COVID-19 guidance ends, DiCerbo said.

Alderman said they were encouraged by efforts across the state to help businesses try to return to profitability.

“Corning is talking about closing Market Street,” said President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, referring to a proposal to help Gaffer District restaurants and bars. The Corning city council was scheduled to vote on the proposal Tuesday, but the results were not available at press time.

“I think we should come back to this after this is all over,” said Alderman Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, and look at changing the city’s cafe laws to improve outdoor dining opportunities.