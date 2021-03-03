OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County and Allegany County health departments will assist with New York state’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jamestown Community College campus, starting Friday.

Most of the workers at county sites are volunteers. The state’s mass vaccination site will also rely on local volunteers, including retired registered nurses to administer vaccine.

The mass vaccination clinic will be administering 3,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, from Friday through Tuesday.

The JCC site in Olean was not listed on the state website as of Wednesday night — eligible residents must make an appointment through the website to get vaccinated. The website is https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/. Check the website frequently.

Those who are not eligible under the state’s Phase 1B or do not have an appointment may be turned away at the clinic.

For assistance, call the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at (833) 697-4829.

The mass vaccination site will be in addition to other clinics run by the county health department.

The state’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic will focus on currently eligible residents from Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

Friday’s vaccination clinic hours for people with appointments will be noon to 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director, said Wednesday he is concerned that the mass vaccination clinic may be open to anyone in the state when the Southern Tier counties are lagging in vaccinations.

The county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Call Center received numerous calls about the mass vaccination clinic on Wednesday, mostly complaints that it wasn’t on the state website.

The mass vaccination sites are popular across the state, with some people driving for hours to appointments.

In Erie County, for example, 6,000 spots at a mass vaccination site were scooped up in under eight minutes. That brought to 14,000 the number of appointments made over a 24-hour period.

Watkins told members of the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s Human Services Committee Wednesday that, as of Wednesday, about 9,400 county residents had received the vaccine.

About 10% of the county’s 76,000 residents have been vaccinated, with some only having received the first of two shots. The county won’t arrive at herd immunity until 70%-80% of residents are vaccinated, Watkins said.

“We really are happy to know the vaccine is beginning to trickle out faster and now we have a third (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine,” Watkins said.

Also this week, the county health department is preparing to administer 500 doses for eligible homebound individuals in the county through the health department’s home care program and others referred by the Department of the Aging.

Olean General Hospital will host a large clinic on March 13, Watkins said. Appointments are required.

People seeking vaccine information, to be placed on a waiting list or those without a computer or internet access looking for help getting an appointment can call the county’s COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (716) 701-3777.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the health department had not updated its COVID-19 report.

The health department’s COVID-19 website showed there were a total of 4,407 cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, an increase of 12 over Tuesday’s total.

There were six new cases in the southeast part of the county, which now totals 2,523, the highest of any of the four corners of the county. The northwest reported two new cases for a total of 477, the northeast had one new case for a total of 729 and the southwest had three new cases for a total of 678.

The health department is following 208 active cases including 20 who remain hospitalized with COVID-19.

