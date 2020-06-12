ALBANY (TNS) — New York’s top public health official announced Friday there will be no overnight summer camps in the state this year because of the coronavirus.

“Throughout this entire public health response, there isn’t a single decision we have not made based on data and science, rather than emotion,” Dr. Howard Zucker announced in a written statement. “Using the best currently available science and data, I have reached a decision to prohibit overnight children’s camps from operating this season in New York state.”

Day camps can open June 29.

“Unlike day camps, which are approved to open June 29, overnight camps are a difficult setting to manage social distancing and face covering and infection control practices,” Zucker said.

Overnight camps have congregate settings and sleeping arrangements in close quarters that present too many risks, he added.

“In such a setting, even a single positive case in a camper or staff member could create an untenable quarantine situation and overwhelm camp health personnel that may not be able to handle a serious infectious outbreak of this nature,” Zucker said.

MEANWHILE, the American Legion, VFW and other social clubs can open as part of Phase 3 just like a restaurant, state officials clarified Friday.

The state published guidance for food service establishments that allows indoor dining at 50% of the capacity of the building, along with other social distancing guidelines.

The state’s guidance is typically geared toward businesses. A spokesman for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that social clubs can follow the same rules as restaurants, even if they don’t serve food.

Social clubs also were allowed to start outdoor service as part of Phase 2.

Cuomo also announced another 42 people died Thursday in New York from coronavirus.