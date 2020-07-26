ALBANY — New York recorded just three deaths related to coronavirus on Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, as hospitalizations and positive test results continue to remain low.

The state got results for 53,568 tests on Saturday. Of those, 536 people tested positive, a 1% rate, Cuomo said. In Western New York, the positive rate was 0.9% on Saturday, down from 1% on Friday.

No new infections were reported in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties over the weekend.

But Cuomo warned people not to take the relatively good news as a sign that all is well.

“Don’t get cocky, don’t get arrogant,” Cuomo said this morning on a conference call with reporters. “There are still threats that are out there. You still have the national threat.”

Across the country, the governor said, 35 states are seeing increases in cases. More than 66,000 new cases were confirmed in the past day, he said.

Statewide, 637 people are in the hospital, he said.

Overall, New York has reported 25,106 deaths and more than 411,000 COVID-19 cases.

The governor also said the board for the state Liquor Authority will meet Monday to consider suspensions of more than 100 bars and restaurants that are accused of not complying with health precautions.

State police and authority investigators issued 105 violations Friday and Saturday nights at Downstate businesses, including in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens and on Long Island.